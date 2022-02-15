4 things to know about Dwayne Johnson's 'Black Adam'

Black Adam, starring Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, is one of the most anticipated movies of 2022, set to be released on July 29. Coming from the house of DC, this will be the very first time that the character Black Adam will be seen on the silver screen.

This article will quickly run fans through the four things they should know about the upcoming DC movie.

Black Adam: 4 things to know about the upcoming DC blockbuster

1) The plot

Black Adam the movie will be a sequel to Shazam (2019). Directed by Jaume Collet-Serra, this superhero movie is expected to showcase the origins and rise of this iconic DC character. Fans can expect over-the-top action and a brutal exhibition of the power this character possesses.

2) The cast

Apart from Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, who will play the role of the iconic anti-hero himself, the movie will also cast several other icons, like Pierce Brosnan, who will be seen in Dr. Fate's role. Other important characters the film will cast are Noah Centineo (Atom Smasher), Aldis Hodge (Hawkman), Quintessa Swindell (Cyclone), etc. All these characters are from the supergroup, Justice Society of America.

3) The onscreen look

Just like the comic books, the character will be seen donning a black skin-hugging costume. The costume will have a lightning symbol on the front, similar to what we saw on Shazam's costume. One of the leaked scenes even shows the character having a hood attached to his costume, making his appearance darker. Indeed the perfect way to exhibit an anti-hero!

4) VFX and camerawork

After Zack Snyder's Justice League, we all know to what extent DC can go to add that extra edge to their movies. Likewise, this movie will be no exception. In the movie, fans can expect jaw-dropping camerawork and VFX that would just spice up things and justify the characters' larger-than-life onscreen presence. Two-time Academy Award winner Bill Westenhofer led the VFX team for the movie.

In recent times, we have seen DC focus on making movies that do not have a superhero as its main character. Joker, released back in 2019, is the perfect example of how this production house can make an anti-hero a fan favorite. Black Adam is all set to follow that trend and is likely to be a blockbuster at the box office.

Note: The article reflects the writer's own views.

