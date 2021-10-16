Watch: The Rock as Black Adam in First Look Trailer

On Twitter, The Rock shared the first look of his new film Black Adam as part of DC Fandom.

For months, Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson was deep into production filming Black Adam, the arch-nemesis of Shazam's Captain Marvel in the comics. This will serve as Johnson's first foray into the comic book universe and, more specifically, the DC Extended Cinematic Universe (DCEU).

As part of the trailer, Johnson shared that the film was a big passion project of his. In his words, it's the "kind of project that comes once in a lifetime" and that he was "born to play Black Adam".

The trailer is more a glimpse into the film's opening scene, but Johnson promises that the 'hierarchy' of the DC Universe is about to change.

The film will open July 22, 2022, also stars Noah Centineo, Aldis Hodge, Sarah Shahi, Quintessa Swindell, and Pierce Brosnan.

Emily Blunt says The Rock is quite shy and introverted

In a special issue of Vanity Fair, Emily Blunt was interviewed as part of their cover story on The Rock. Blunt, who worked with The Rock on Jungle Cruise, says that he's quite shy and introverted while he has this blazing charisma. She said:

"I know the first thing everyone notices is that colossal framework of a human, but what people who really know him well know is that held inside it is this equally oceanic compassion and humility,” she says. “He’s got this sort of blazing charisma that he’s really known for, but he’s quite shy and introverted. He’s an interesting and very rare mix of really confident and really humble.”

Emily Blunt further said:

"He also happens to be a tequila-swilling, fun-as-hell hang, and he’s got the filthiest laugh in the world.”

From main-eventing WrestleMania to becoming one of the biggest movie stars in the world, Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson continues to surprise. But, perhaps, his co-stars are the most surprised when working with him.

