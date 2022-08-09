Love Island USA Season 4 Casa Amor: Who are the 12 new islanders and where to follow them on Instagram?

Love Island USA Season 4 fans were treated to a special episode on Monday that included the introduction of the Casa Amor segment. It is one of the most-awaited plotlines in the franchise, which brings in a lot of drama.

Casa Amor, meaning “The House of Love” in Spanish, is similar to the villa the islanders are already staying in. In this segment, 12 new islanders (six men and women each) enter the show to give the OG contestants a second chance at finding love.

In the latest episode of Love Island USA, the male islanders were sent to the Casa Amor villa, where they interacted with the new single ladies. The OG female participants were then introduced to six new guys in the Love Island villa. With the OG couples separated, it is time to see whether they will return to their former partners or find someone in the Casa Amor segment.

Meet the 12 new islanders of Love Island USA Season 4

The new islanders/bombshells arrived with great expectations in the Casa Amor villa. While the girls are quite interested in Isaiah, the new male islanders are still trying to impress the OG ladies. Take a look at the new contestants and their Instagram handles here:

1) Phoebe Siegel — @phoebesiegel

Phoebe is a 21-year-old college student from Bedford Hills, New York. In addition to pursuing a degree, she is also associated with a modeling agency called Liz J Models. She has 20K TikTok (@phoeberaye) followers and 11.2K Instagram (@phoebesiegel) followers.

According to her bio for Love Island USA, she has a bold personality and apparently has an alter ego called “Roxy.” She has a celebrity crush on Ed Westwick as she is a big fan of his Chuck Bass character.

2) Tigerlily Cooley — @tiger.del.flor

Tigerlily is a 24-year-old Seattle native who is a singer/musician with her own company. She runs a boutique talent management and music PR firm called Tenth House Agency. The Business Honors degree holder is also an avid traveler who has stayed in London, Medellin, Barcelona, New York City, and Los Angeles.

Maluma and Cristiano Ronaldo are the celebrity crushes of the indie pop artist. In her Love Island USA bio, Tigerlily mentioned that she “grew up singing in an all-girl grunge band along with her little sister and cousin.”

3) Gabriella Kiszka — @gabbykiszka

Gabriella, aka Gabby, is a 23-year-old Westwood, New Jersey native. The pharmaceutical sales representative dreams of finding a husband just like The Kissing Booth star Jacob Elordi. She has 6,889 followers on Instagram and her handle name is gabbykiszka.

In her Love Island USA bio, Gabby mentioned that she once had a sugar daddy and that her love language is “physical touch.”

4) Avery Grooms — @averygrooms

The 24-year-old Avery Grooms hails from Fresno, California. She is a restaurant host who graduated from the University of Arizona (Class of 2020).

According to her Peacock profile, Avery’s celebrity crush is singer/songwriter Ross Lynch, who is also popularly known for playing Harvey in Chilling Adventures of Sabrina. Her fun facts read:

"Avery claims to have never lost an argument and creates nicknames for every guy she hooks up with.”

The Instagram handle of the Love Island USA newbie is @averygrooms and she has 3,670 followers.

5) Gabriella “Bella” Barbara — @bellabarbaro

Gabriella, aka Bella, is a singer, model, client specialist, and ad salesperson. The 22-year-old Long Island native currently works at The Donna Drake Show and is associated with The Loft Boyz music label as a singer. Posh Models, her modeling agency, has also shared her Love Island USA gig on their official Instagram account.

Bella’s celebrity crush is Harry Styles, according to Peacock’s bio. She has over 22.5K followers on Instagram.

6) Chanse Corbi — @chansecorbi

Chanse is a medical student who passed out from Oaks Christian School in 2019. The 21-year-old Los Angeles girl will now be seen on Love Island USA Season 4 alongside 11 new islanders.

As per her bio, she has a huge crush on The Vampire Diaries actor Ian Somerhalder. The fun fact section in the bio mentioned that Chanse once moved to Switzerland at the age of 17, but lived there for only six months.

7) Kyle Fraser — @_kylefray

Kyle is a 29-year-old Love Island USA newcomer from Buffalo, NY. He is a full-time wedding model and an actor by profession. He has appeared in small roles in projects like Staged Killer, Clowns! Under Fire, and Seedless.

Kyle’s celebrity crush is Emily Bett Rickards. His bio further stated that he is “great with accents and impressions,” and that he cannot sleep without his stuffed animal (dinosaur) Dane.

8) Tre Watson — @tre1watson

Tre is a 26-year-old youth football coach from Corona, California. He is the CEO of a training academy called Legacy Athletic Training. His profile in the company’s website reads:

“[He is a] 4-Star Running Back out of High School. [He] Broke Numerous State of California Rushing Records. [He] Played for University of Cal Berkely and University of Texas. [He had a] Brief run in the NFL with The Philadelphia Eagles and San Fransisco 49ers.”

According to Love Island USA's bio, he has a celebrity crush on Sommer Ray and has a signature dance move.

9) Nic Birchall — @nicholasbirchall

Hailing from Caracas, Venezuela, Nicholas (aka Nic) is a 22-year-old real estate agent who is set to have some fun on Love Island USA 2022. Going by his Instagram, he has over 21K followers and is a travel enthusiast.

His official bio reads that he has a celebrity crush on Megan Fox and that he can speak three languages — French, Spanish and English. He has also bragged about sleeping with over 200 people.

10) Sam Kornse — @sam_kornse

Samuel “Sam” Kornse is a sales representative from Phillipsburg, New Jersey. On his Love Island USA bio, he mentioned a couple of fun facts about him. It reads:

“Sam has hooked up with a 50-year-old woman, and once kicked a shark in the face accidentally while scuba-diving.”

According to his LinkedIn profile, he is an outside sales rep at Paycom. He graduated from the University of Arizona in 2020 with a Bachelor’s degree in finance and management information systems. He was also a campus ambassador and was a member of the sports marketing association at the university.

11) Chad Robinson

Chad Robinson is a 23-year-old budding reality TV star from Clarkson, MI. He made his debut in the entertainment world through Peacock’s Love Island USA 2022 as part of the Casa Amor cast. He is a personal trainer and bartender by profession.

According to his bio on Peacock, Chad once got the opportunity to have a conversation with former US President Barack Obama. It further mentioned that his celebrity crush is Sydney Sweeney.

Chad Robinson is not available on Instagram.

12) Jordan Morello — @jordan_morello

Jordan is a 28-year-old personal trainer, entrepreneur and model from Plantation, Florida. The fitness enthusiast’s company is called Shortys, which sells men’s apparel for sports. He is also associated with many training and nutrition programs, and has also written a cookbook titled Buon Appetito.

In the Love Island USA bio, he has mentioned that his celebrity crush is Jessica Biel. It further stated a fun fact about him, which read:

“He is also exceptionally good with his mouth and can tie a cherry with his tongue.”

All 12 islanders have entered the villa and have started their quest to find love. Only time will tell whether OG singles like Courtney and Jared will find someone in Casa Amor or if it will split OG couples like Timmy-Zeta and Isaiah-Sydney.

Viewers can watch a new episode of Love Island USA 2022 on Peacock Tuesday through Sunday at 9.00 PM ET.

