Love Island USA Season 4 Episode 18 recap: Fans describe Casa Amor's lineup of new boys and girls as “worst” ever

Love Island USA Season 4 aired a new episode on Sunday on Peacock, which shared a glimpse of the Casa Amor lineup.

Viewers didn’t seem thrilled with the boys and girls entering the show and felt that the producers should have kept a few bombshells for the Casa Amor villa. However, the new faces might come as a breath of fresh air for some of the islanders.

kahlia 🦋 @kahliiia_ this gotta be one of the worst casa line ups i’ve ever seen………… cause what the actual hell??!?! #loveislandusa this gotta be one of the worst casa line ups i’ve ever seen………… cause what the actual hell??!?! #loveislandusa https://t.co/lFAnHYUv8p

In the latest episode, Mady and Nadjha were seen upset as they cried over their situation in the villa. Both the girls admitted to being attracted to their current partners but were sad that they were not able to be with those who they actually liked. Only time will tell whether they’ll give love a second chance in the Casa Amor segment.

What are fans saying about the Casa Amor cast?

Love Island USA Season 4 fans were not happy with the Casa Amor lineup, deeming it to be the "worst" ever and adding that some of the bombshells from the villa were more attractive than the Casa cast.

Here is how fans reacted:

Josh's wife🙂 @njabulo_musa

So underwhelming...not even 1 black girl?

#LoveIslandUSA Worst Casa lineup I've ever seen.🙁So underwhelming...not even 1 black girl? Worst Casa lineup I've ever seen.🙁So underwhelming...not even 1 black girl? #LoveIslandUSA

hater🤍 @ComingForxYou The Casa casting is so unserious, like heads are supposed to be turnt #LoveIslandUSA The Casa casting is so unserious, like heads are supposed to be turnt #LoveIslandUSA https://t.co/tLAnuCHh47

Zourtney Island🤞🏾✨ @GOATSSha Went back and rewatched the Casa Amor preview and I’m still pissed with the lineups #LoveIslandUSA Went back and rewatched the Casa Amor preview and I’m still pissed with the lineups #LoveIslandUSA https://t.co/eBklo8FT0u

Be A Guide @GagnerStar None of the casa girls even comes close to the OG girls. Who failed in production? Why they brought in so many bombshells so early and not use them for Casa Amor? 🤦🏾‍♀️ #LoveIslandUSA None of the casa girls even comes close to the OG girls. Who failed in production? Why they brought in so many bombshells so early and not use them for Casa Amor? 🤦🏾‍♀️ #LoveIslandUSA

Raim 🇨🇩 @RAIMMU15 These Casa Ppl should have been regular bombshells. It’s Casa Amor and this is the selection #LoveIslandUSA These Casa Ppl should have been regular bombshells. It’s Casa Amor and this is the selection #LoveIslandUSA https://t.co/tzOEG9E7td

Prosecco Mami @WhoIsRylanChase Peacock is so unserious with the girls they got for Casa Amour lmaoooo #LoveIslandUSA Peacock is so unserious with the girls they got for Casa Amour lmaoooo #LoveIslandUSA

The Princess @EneesaNicole The Casa Amour girls just look like variants of the regular girls #LoveIslandUSA The Casa Amour girls just look like variants of the regular girls #LoveIslandUSA

laur @uhglibug sorry y’all but all those casa girls ain’t nth compared to the ones in the villa now if we being fr, but men can’t be trusted regardless #LoveIslandUSA sorry y’all but all those casa girls ain’t nth compared to the ones in the villa now if we being fr, but men can’t be trusted regardless #LoveIslandUSA https://t.co/wMDrWnG62M

What happened in Love Island USA Season 4 Episode 18?

After Sereniti’s exit, the new couples were seen trying to settle in with each other in the villa in Love Island USA Season 4 Episode 18.

Chazz had picked Katherine, aka Kat, in the recoupling, which led to Sereniti’s farewell from the show. Along with Kat, the two other bombshells in the villa were Jared and Nadjha.

Jared picked Mady since she was single after her love interest Andy left Love Island USA. She was seen crying in the latest episode over the format of the show, where she was supposed to “fall in love” as soon as a new guy walked into the villa.

In a confessional, she said:

“Just feel like a lot of pressure and I feel like everyone just thinks that you know as soon as a guy walks in that I just need to be like…in love already. And that’s just not how I work.”

Nadjha, on the other hand, was coupled up with Jeff, who was single at the time. While the new bombshell seemed alright with the partnering, she was not particularly happy with the decision. She too was seen crying more than once over being coupled up with Jeff, and not Isaiah. She and Isaiah hit it off instantly, but during the recoupling, Jeff got the first chance to pick a girl and chose Nadjha.

In the latest episode, she was seen sharing her feelings with Kat about her current situation:

“I just don’t know like what I can do or what I can like say really to put myself out there more than I already have. You know like I already told him [Isaiah] like, ‘hey, like I’m interested like etcetera, etcetera.’ But I don’t want to put myself out there that much more like, you know? Cause like I’ve done it and it’s soo...”

In response, Kat reassured her that the two ladies would not leave the villa with any regrets of not pursuing someone they’re interested in.

Apart from the aforementioned couples, Jesse and Deb were also seen questioning their bond after they were voted as the “most one-sided relationship” by viewers.

While Jared and Mady were voted as “the most boring couple,” Courtney asked Bryce to be more passionate. The interesting part was that Courtney was not alone while having the conversation with Bryce, and asked Zeta to be there.

With the Casa Amor cast’s entry, things are set to spice up in the villa.

Catch a new episode of Love Island USA Season 4 at 9 pm ET on Peacock from Tuesday through Sunday.

