Sydney Sweeney Euphoria salary and net worth explored as actress claims she barely earns enough to survive

On July 27, American actress Sydney Sweeney opened up about not making enough money to enjoy her new-found fame.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the 24-year-old actress talked about how she has no one to turn to if she ever needs any financial support.

“If I wanted to take a six-month break, I don’t have income to cover that. I don’t have someone supporting me, I don’t have anyone I can turn to, to pay my bills or call for help.”

Adding to this, Sweeney listed how much money she has to pay her team, which seemingly is less than what an "established star" would make. She said:

“They don’t pay actors like they used to, and with streamers, you no longer get residuals. The established stars still get paid, but I have to give 5 percent to my lawyer, 10 percent to my agents, 3 percent or something like that to my business manager. I have to pay my publicist every month, and that’s more than my mortgage.”

Despite stating that she isn't broke, Sweeney added that taking up brand deals has become more of a necessity.

“If I just acted, I wouldn’t be able to afford my life in L.A. I take deals because I have to.”

The actress is Miu Miu's ambassador and has campaign deals with Armani beauty and Laneige.

How much did Sydney Sweeney make in Euphoria?

Although Sydney Sweeney has been in the entertainment industry since she was a teen, she only rose to stardom after appearing as Cassie Howard in Euphoria. Following this, the actress even got two Emmy nominations - one for Euphoria and the other for White Lotus.

According to Wealthy Gorilla, Sweeney's net worth is estimated to be $5 million, which she has earned through her appearances in several projects over the years. At the same time, the Life and Style Magazine reported that the star earned nearly $350,000 per episode on Euphoria.

The series also had several A-listers like Zendaya, Jacob Elordi, Hunter Schafer, and Alexa Demie, among others.

Before she appeared on Euphoria, Sydney Sweeney played guest roles in a number of television and web series. These included Grey's Anatomy, Pretty Little Liars, 90210, Heroes and Kickin' It.

The actress reportedly showed dedication towards acting when she was quite young. In order to prepare for the role of a captive, the then 12-year-old Sweeney locked herself in a basement. She also had a five-year plan for her parents to convince them to move from their native place, Washington, to Los Angeles.

It was in 2018 that Sweeney got her first big gig when she starred in the Netflix series Everything Sucks! as Emaline. This opened up several new avenues for her and made an appearance on Hulu's The Handmaid's Tail and on HBO's Sharp Objects.

Sydney Sweeney also had a very brief but memorable appearance in Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time... In Hollywood.

However, it was her role as Olivia Mossbacher in HBO Max's limited series The White Lotus that helped Sydney Sweeney bag the Emmy nomination this year.

According to her IMDb profile, the star will next be seen in Tony Tost's National Anthem and Madame Web.

