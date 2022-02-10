What is Quentin Tarantino's wife's age? All about Daniella Pick as couple set to welcome second child together

Quentin Tarantino and his wife Daniella Pick are set to welcome their second child together. Sources close to the pair confirmed the news to People and said the child is expected to arrive in the next few months.

The news comes nearly two years after the couple welcomed their first child, son Leo, in February 2020.

Tarantino previously opened up about his son during an episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! in June 2021. The director clarified that his child is not named after his Django Unchained and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood collaborator Leonardo DiCaprio but after his wife’s late grandfather:

“We almost didn't name him that because people would assume I named him after Leonardo DiCaprio. There's nothing wrong with that, but … he's named after my wife's grandfather, but also because, just in our hearts, he was our little lion. So he's a lion. That's how we thought about him.”

Quentin Tarantino and Daniella Pick first met during the promotion of the former’s film Inglorious Basterds in 2009. The duo got engaged in 2017 and tied the knot the following year. The 58-year-old filmmaker is 20 years his wife’s senior.

Everything to know about Quentin Tarantino’s wife, Daniella Pick

Daniella Pick is an Israeli singer and model (Image via Alberto Pizzoli/Getty Images)

Daniella Pick is a singer and model, best known as the wife of American filmmaker Quentin Tarantino. She is the daughter of celebrated Israeli singer Svika Pick and songwriter Mirit Shem-Or.

Daniella was born on November 21, 1983, in Ramat HaSharon, Israel, and is currently 38 years old. She grew up with her older sister, Sharona, and the sibling duo established a career in music after completing their education.

The two-piece “Pick Sisters” group released some popular songs like Tamad Ola Hamangina, Shuv Hageshem and Zot Ahava, among many others. The pair gained recognition after performing the pop song Hello Hello at the KDAM Eurovision quarterfinals in 2005.

The following year, the sisters decided to focus on their respective solo careers.

Daniella gained significant success with English crossover singles More or Less and Love Me as well as popular dance track Yalla Yalla.

The performer was also featured on the Israeli compilation album Sometimes Dreams Come True. She even ventured into modeling and appeared on the covers of Israeli fashion magazines like Go Style and Yedioth.

Daniella garnered further media attention after news of her relationship with Quentin Tarantino came to light. The duo reportedly met when the latter visited Israel to promote his 2009 film Inglorious Basterds.

The pair confirmed their relationship after packing on the PDA on the red carpet of Drew Barrymore’s film Whip It. According to Newsday, they parted ways shortly after their initial romance but reconciled several years later in 2016.

The couple welcomed their son in 2020 and are expecting their second child to be born later this year.

