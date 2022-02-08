How old is Jessica Marie Garcia? 'On My Block' star welcomes child with husband Adam Celorier

Jessica Marie Garcia gave birth to her daughter Selena Grey on February 4 and also announced the news through Instagram on February 7.

The actress shared a few pictures of her newborn alongside a caption in honor of her arrival.

The lineup included snaps of Selena sleeping and being held by her father and a video of Jessica and the nurses dancing in the hospital room to Celebration by Kool & the Gang.

Jessica credited the doctors and nurses who were by their side every day. She said:

“After every back step they held out hands and kept our spirits high knowing she would be here one way or another. We would not have made it without them. We don’t take care of these incredible caregivers enough.”

The Goliath actress also praised her husband Adam Celorier for being the best support she could have ever dreamt of having throughout her pregnancy and delivery. She said that she is lucky to have Adam as her husband and Selena is blessed to have him as her father.

About Jessica Marie Garcia: Age, career, and more

Born on March 23, 1987, Jessica Marie Garcia is 34 years old and made her acting debut as Sierra on the ABC teen drama Huge in 2010. She then played the role of Becky in the sitcom The Middle from 2012 to 2014.

The Orlando, Florida native then appeared as Willow Cruz on the Disney Channel series Liv and Maddie, and played the role until 2017. Although her character was a teenager, she was 26 years old when the show began and 30 years old when it ended.

Jessica Marie Garcia made her on screen debut in 2010 (Image via Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images)

She then played the role of Peaches in the film Avenge the Crows in 2017. She acted and co-wrote episodes of the comedy sketch show Betch from 2015 to 2019.

Jessica was then seen as Jasmine Flores in the 2018 Netflix drama series On My Block. She initially played a recurring role and was promoted to a series regular from the second season.

Garcia played the role of Rhonda Navarro on the thriller series How to Get Away with Murder in 2019 and began appearing as Camila in the Disney+ series Diary of a Future President in 2020.

Also Read Article Continues below

Jessica got engaged to Adam Celorier in January 2016, and they tied the knot in October 2018. She announced her first pregnancy in November 2021.

SK Pop is now on Twitter! Follow us and stay updated with all the latest happenings.

Edited by Siddharth Satish