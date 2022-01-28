Drew Barrymore and Luke Wilson's relationship explored as actress opens up on its 'open' nature

Drew Barrymore and Kate Hudson recently remembered their young days and recalled their past relationships with the Wilson brothers. During a recent episode of The Drew Barrymore Show, the actresses revealed they met each other through Luke Wilson.

While Barrymore mentioned that the stars were “young and wild” when they first crossed paths, Hudson recalled they met at Chez Jay's bar and restaurant in Santa Monica with Luke Wilson.

The Charlie’s Angels star then revealed she was in an open relationship with Luke Wilson at the time:

"I was dating him, but I think he was also dating other people. It was an open relationship, we were young.”

She also mentioned that it was a fun time as they were “young” and had “low stakes” while casually dating other people in the industry:

“We're just young, we're having fun, we're all playing, acting, hanging out. You're not taking it all so seriously, and it was fun and we had the best time.”

Meanwhile, Hudson noted she shares the experience of dating another Wilson as she was in a relationship with Luke’s elder brother, Owen Wilson. The Almost Famous star also confessed she had a starstruck moment when she met Barrymore for the first time.

Both Hudson and Barrymore have moved on from their past relationships with the Wilson brothers. The former is currently engaged to Danny Fujikawa. She was previously married to Chris Robinson and also had a relationship with Matt Bellamy.

Barrymore is currently focusing on raising her daughters, Olive and Frankie. She was previously married to Jeremy Thomas, Tom Green, and Will Kopelman.

A look into Drew Barrymore and Luke Wilson's relationship

Drew Barrymore and Luke Wilson dated between 1997 and 1999 (Image via Ron Galella/Getty Images)

Drew Barrymore and Luke Wilson reportedly dated between 1997 and 1999. The former fell in love with the Blue Streak star while filming for their late 1990s film project.

During a 1998 interview with People, Barrymore called Wilson an “incredible person”:

“From the moment I saw him, I realized he was the most incredible person I’d ever been so fortunate to meet.”

The pair shared screens on the 1997 crime-comedy Best Men and the 1998 comedy-drama Home Fries. Wilson also appeared alongside Barrymore in Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle.

The duo made headlines after publicly confirming their relationship but parted ways in 1999 after dating for two years.

More recently, the Batman Forever actress talked about her past relationship with Wilson and said the pair had an “open relationship.” She shared that the Legally Blonde actor also dated other people during their relationship.

Following her split from Wilson, Barrymore started dating Tom Green. The couple ended up getting married in 2001 but divorced the following year.

