How much is Brenda Song worth? Disney star's fortune explored as she and Macaulay Culkin get engaged

Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song recently got engaged after being in a relationship for four years. The news was confirmed by a source, as reported by People magazine, when the actress was spotted with a diamond ring on her left hand in Beverly Hills, California on January 24.

Culkin and Song met on the set of Changeland in Thailand and were romantically linked for the first time when they went out for dinner at Craig’s, an Italian restaurant, in Los Angeles in July 2017.

Brenda shared a group photo on Instagram the following month where she posed alongside Macaulay. The pair welcomed their first child, son Dakota, in April 2021 and they named him after the Richie Rich star’s late sister, Dakota.

Although Macaulay and Brenda kept their relationship a secret on social media, the latter shared an Instagram message for her love on his 40th birthday. The Nutcracker star later spoke about building a family with Song while appearing on The Joe Rogan Experience podcast in 2018.

Brenda Song’s net worth explored

The Carmichael, California native began her career when she was six and worked as a child model. Her first on-screen debut was on the sitcom Thunder Alley, where she made a guest appearance.

According to CelebrityNetWorth, the 33-year-old’s net worth is estimated to be around $5 million. She has earned a lot of wealth from her performances in films and television.

Following her appearance on Thunder Alley, Brenda was seen in various children’s television series including Fudge and 100 Deeds for Eddie McDowd. She then appeared in the Disney Channel original film The Ultimate Christmas Present in 2002 and won a Young Artist Award.

Song then gained recognition for her performances in Wendy Wu: Homecoming Warrior and London Tipton in The Suite Life, earning two Young Hollywood Awards. She then played the role of Tia in the science fiction sitcom Phil of the Future followed by two television films, Get a Clue and Stuck in the Suburbs.

Brenda eventually grabbed mainstream roles starting with The Social Network in 2010, the ABC political thriller Scandal, and the Fox sitcom New Girl. She then signed a deal with Fox and 20th Century Fox Television and was cast in various television pilots for NBC and CBS.

Relationship history of Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song

Macaulay Culkin first married actress Rachel Miner in 1998, when they were 18 years old. However, the couple separated in 2000 and later divorced in 2002.

The 41-year-old dated actress Mila Kunis in 2002. The latter’s publicist confirmed in January 2011 that the duo had ended their relationship a few months earlier and continued to remain close friends.

Meanwhile, Brenda Song was previously in an on-again-off-again relationship with musician Trace Cyrus from 2010 to 2017, and the couple were engaged from 2011 to 2012.

