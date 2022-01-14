Who is Sam Talbot? All about Drew Barrymore's Zoom date with 'Top Chef' star

American actress Drew Barrymore is slowly getting back into the dating arena post her divorce.

The 46-year-old actress had a virtual date with Top Chef star Sam Talbot with the help of Fab 5 from the Netflix series, Queer Eye.

In the video shared on Drew Barrymore's YouTube channel, she can be seen talking to Talbot while taking cues from the Queer Eye team as they write questions and responses on flash cards.

Sharing her experience with media outlet ET Online, Drew Barrymore said this episode of her show felt like a love letter of the modern world's dating scene.

"It was like The Drew Barrymore Show x Queer Eye x New York Times' Modern Love."

Explaining her Zoom date, she said it had to happen online since Talbot was in Los Angeles and she was in New York.

"And I thought, 'Wow, that doesn't feel very romantic.' And then I thought, 'Wow, this is exactly what most people are having to do,' because that is what is on the menu for most people."

The 50 First Dates actress further revealed that the two of them have been in touch and were planning to meet in real life as well.

Drew Barrymore has been married three times. Her first marriage was to Jeremy Thomas from 1994 to 1995. Her second marriage was with Tom Green and took place after some years in 2001, but unfortunately it only lasted a year. A decade later, Drew Barrymore married Will Kopelman in 2012, and they remained together until 2016.

All about Sam Talbot, Drew Barrymore's date

Born in 1977, Sam Talbot is a native of Charlotte, North Carolina. At the young age of 12, he was diagnosed with type-1 form of diabetes. He cut down on his sugar levels but fell in love with cooking while doing so.

The 45-year-old got his first cooking job at the age of 15 after developing an interest in it when he tasted eggs from a local farm while visiting his grandparents. He became passionate about cooking and cooked through his high school. Talbot then educated himself and learned about the effects that different kinds of food had on his health.

Talking to news outlet CBN, he said:

"Using only unadulterated, natural foods allowed me to know exactly what I was eating at any given time; food that…couldn’t be harboring any hidden sugars, starches or other additives that might do a number on my blood sugar without my knowing it."

Sam Talbot moved to New York at the age of 24 and served as the Executive Chef of the Black Duck Restaurant in Gramercy Park. He opened his own restaurant, the Williamsburgh Café in Brooklyn two years later, for which he was nominated 'Best New Chef in Brooklyn' by CitySearch and 'Best Restaurant in Brooklyn' by the New York Post.

A semi-finalist on Bravo's Top Chef season 2 in 2008, Sam was voted 'Fan Favorite.' (He lost due to a technicality as he did not participate in the last challenge.)

Also Read Article Continues below

On a personal front, Talbot got engaged to Colombian model Paola Guerrero in July 2008. The duo tied the knot in a New York-based intimate ceremony in November 2008, but were divorced a year later.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan