Harry Styles Love On Tour 2022: Tickets, presale, where to buy, dates, and more

Harry Styles has announced Love On Tour 2022 ahead of his new album Harry’s House release. The 32-date tour begins on August 15 - 16 at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, ON.

Styles is set to follow up the tour with residencies in New York City for ten nights at Madison Square Garden, Austin for five nights at Moody Center, Chicago for five nights at United Center, and finally, Los Angeles’ Kia Forum for 10 nights. The run concludes on Tuesday, November 15.

The As It Was singer has separately announced two One Night Only Shows in New York and London.

Harry Styles Love On our 2022 tickets

The general sale for Harry Styles' Love On tour tickets will begin Thursday, May 26 at noon ET from Styles' official website.

The tour has partnered with Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan platform. Fans can register on the platform through Thursday, May 19 at 10:00 pm ET for Verified Fan presale. Registered fans who receive a code can access the tickets before the general public.

Dates

Aug 15 –Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena is Harry’s House^

Aug 16 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena is Harry’s House^

Aug 28 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden is Harry’s House*

Sep 01 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden is Harry’s House*

Sep 02 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden is Harry’s House*

Sep 03 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden is Harry’s House*

Sep 07 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden is Harry’s House*

Sep 08 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden is Harry’s House*

Sep 10 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden is Harry’s House*

Sep 14 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden is Harry’s House*

Sep 15 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden is Harry’s House*

Sep 21 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden is Harry’s House*

Sep 25 – Austin, TX – Moody Center is Harry’s House~

Sep 26 – Austin, TX – Moody Center is Harry’s House~

Sep 28 – Austin, TX – Moody Center is Harry’s House~

Sep 29 – Austin, TX – Moody Center is Harry’s House~

Oct 02 – Austin, TX – Moody Center is Harry’s House~

Oct 06 – Chicago, IL – United Center is Harry’s House#

Oct 08 – Chicago, IL – United Center is Harry’s House#

Oct 09 – Chicago, IL – United Center is Harry’s House#

Oct 13 – Chicago, IL – United Center is Harry’s House#

Oct 14 – Chicago, IL – United Center is Harry’s House#

Oct 31 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum is Harry’s House+

Nov 02 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum is Harry’s House+

Nov 04 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum is Harry’s House+

Nov 05 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum is Harry’s House+

Nov 07 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum is Harry’s House+

Nov 09 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum is Harry’s House+

Nov 11 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum is Harry’s House+

Nov 12 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum is Harry’s House+

Nov 14 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum is Harry’s House+

Nov 15 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum is Harry’s House+

Support Key

^Madi Diaz

*Blood Orange

~Gabriels

#Jessie Ware

+Ben Harper

Harry Styles to release Harry’s House on May 20

Harry Styles announced the release of his album Harry’s House on May 20. However, the full album leaked a month before its release, leaving fans livid. The lead single of the upcoming album, As It Was, was released in April 2022 and broke the Guinness World record for Most Streamed Track (male) on Spotify in 24 hours.

On April 15, during his Coachella headlining set, Harry Styles performed As It Was live for the first time, in addition to two unreleased songs, including Boyfriends and Late Night, Talking. His latest record, Harry's House, will feature 13 tracks.

