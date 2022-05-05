Harry Styles One Night Only Concert 2022: Tickets, presale, where to buy and all about the New York and London shows

Harry Styles has announced two special "One Night Only" concerts in New York and London later this month to celebrate the release of his third studio album, "Harry's House."

The first concert, named "One Night Only in New York," will take place on May 20 at UBS Arena on Long Island. As it happens, the date of the first concert also coincides with the album's release.

The London concert, called "One Night Only in London," will take place on May 24 at the O2 Academy Brixton.

Tickets for Harry Styles' 'One Night Only' concerts can be purchased via TicketMaster

Tickets for the New York concert will go on presale May 5 onwards. There will be no general sale so fans will have to purchase the tickets during the presale itself. In order to qualify for the presale, American Express Card Members can avail American Express Early Access if they signed up for the same and purchase tickets during the presale that wil run from 9 a.m. to 1 a.m. EST on May 5. Otherwise, fans can register for Ticketmaster's General Verified Fan Presale on May 5 at 12 p.m. EST and get their tickets.

For the London concert, general tickets will go on sale from May 11, 10 a.m. GMT. American Express Card Members, O2 Priority members, and fans who pre-order Harry's House will be able to purchase tickets for the show on May 10.

More about 'Harry's House' album and upcoming tour dates

Earlier in April, Harry Styles shared the upcoming album’s tracklist with fans. Among them are the album's lead single, As It Was, alongside Late Night Talking and Boyfriend both of which were performed by Styles at Coachella 2022. This album will be the follow-up to his 2019 album Fine Line and is set to be release on May 20. As It Was was released on April 1 by the Watermelon Sugar singer and it went on to break the single-day Spotify streaming record.

Harry Styles is currently in the midst of his Love on Tour world tour. He has announced the Australian and New Zealand dates for the tour, which will take place in 2023. The tour kicked off in Las Vegas in September 2021. Styles is scheduled to visit the United Kingdom in June before heading to Europe and Latin America later this year.

Edited by Mohini Banerjee