Karol G Strip Love Tour 2022: Tickets, presale, where to buy, dates and more

Colombian singer Karol G has announced a summer and fall tour titled the Strip Love Tour. The North American leg of the tour is slated to begin on September 6 at the Allstate Arena in Chicago. It will continue until the end of October at Vancouver’s Rogers Arena. The artist will also make stops in New York, Toronto, Miami, Los Angeles, Houston, and Las Vegas, among other cities.

Karol G, who performed back-to-back at the recently concluded Coachella, wrote:

“There has never been a tour where they sing to love so nasty.”

An artist presale will go live via Karol G’s website on April 26 at 12 noon PT (using code AMOR). General public tickets will be available via Ticketmaster pr the artist's website starting April 29 at 12 noon PT.

September 06 – Chicago, IL, at Allstate Arena

September 08 – Philadelphia, PA, at Wells Fargo Center

September 09 – Boston, MA, at TD Garden

September 10 – Newark, NJ, at Prudential Center

September 13 – New York, NY, at Madison Square Garden

September 14 – Washington, DC, at Capital One Arena

September 17 – Montreal, QC, at Bell Centre

September 18 – Toronto, ON, at Scotiabank Arena

September 20 – Charlotte, NC, at Spectrum Center

September 22 – Miami, FL, at FTX Arena

September 24 – Orlando, FL, at Amway Center

September 26 – Tampa, FL, at Amalie Arena

September 27 – Atlanta, GA, at State Farm Arena

September 29 – Houston, TX, at Toyota Center

September 30 – Hidalgo, TX, at Payne Arena

October 04 – Austin, TX, at Moody Center

October 05 – Dallas, TX, at American Airlines Center

October 07 – Kansas City, MO, at T-Mobile Center

October 09 – Denver, CO, at Ball Arena

October 11 – Phoenix, AZ, at Footprint Center

October 13 – San Diego, CA at Pechanga Arena

October 14 – Las Vegas, NV at T-Mobile Arena

October 15 – Anaheim, CA, at Honda Center

October 18 – Sacramento, CA, at Golden 1 Center

October 20 – San Francisco, CA, at Chase Center

October 21 – Los Angeles, CA at Crypto.com Arena

October 25 – Fresno, CA, at Save Mart Center

October 27 – Portland, OR at Moda Center

October 28 – Seattle, WA, at Climate Pledge Arena

October 29 – Vancouver, BC, at Rogers Arena

More about Karol G

Karol G recently performed at Coachella with surprise special guests Becky G and J Balvin opening for her. It is being speculated that the same artists could open for her at the Strop Love Tour.

Karol G, a Colombian singer, is predominantly described as reggaeton and Latin trap artist. In 2018, she won the Latin Grammy Award for Best New Artist and was nominated for several Billboard Latin Music Awards and Premios Lo Nuestro awards.

In July 2019, the artist released her song China, in collaboration with Anuel AA, J Balvin, Daddy Yankee, and Ozuna. It became her first music video with over one billion views on YouTube. She has collaborated with Nicki Minaj for her song was charted internationally and was certified 28× Latin Platinum by the RIAA, staying on the Billboard Hot Latin Songs chart for 25 weeks. She achieved her highest-charting single with her song Mamiii, a collaboration with Becky G. It became the highest-charting single on the Billboard Hot 100.

