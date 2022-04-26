Karol G Strip Love Tour 2022: Tickets, presale, where to buy, dates and more

Colombian singer Karol G has announced a summer and fall tour titled the Strip Love Tour. The North American leg of the tour is slated to begin on September 6 at the Allstate Arena in Chicago. It will continue until the end of October at Vancouver’s Rogers Arena. The artist will also make stops in New York, Toronto, Miami, Los Angeles, Houston, and Las Vegas, among other cities.
Karol G, who performed back-to-back at the recently concluded Coachella, wrote:
“There has never been a tour where they sing to love so nasty.”
Karol G Strip Love Tour 2022 Tickets:
An artist presale will go live via Karol G’s website on April 26 at 12 noon PT (using code AMOR). General public tickets will be available via Ticketmaster pr the artist's website starting April 29 at 12 noon PT.
Karol G 2022 North American Tour Dates:
September 06 – Chicago, IL, at Allstate Arena
September 08 – Philadelphia, PA, at Wells Fargo Center
September 09 – Boston, MA, at TD Garden
September 10 – Newark, NJ, at Prudential Center
September 13 – New York, NY, at Madison Square Garden
September 14 – Washington, DC, at Capital One Arena
September 17 – Montreal, QC, at Bell Centre
September 18 – Toronto, ON, at Scotiabank Arena
September 20 – Charlotte, NC, at Spectrum Center
September 22 – Miami, FL, at FTX Arena
September 24 – Orlando, FL, at Amway Center
September 26 – Tampa, FL, at Amalie Arena
September 27 – Atlanta, GA, at State Farm Arena
September 29 – Houston, TX, at Toyota Center
September 30 – Hidalgo, TX, at Payne Arena
October 04 – Austin, TX, at Moody Center
October 05 – Dallas, TX, at American Airlines Center
October 07 – Kansas City, MO, at T-Mobile Center
October 09 – Denver, CO, at Ball Arena
October 11 – Phoenix, AZ, at Footprint Center
October 13 – San Diego, CA at Pechanga Arena
October 14 – Las Vegas, NV at T-Mobile Arena
October 15 – Anaheim, CA, at Honda Center
October 18 – Sacramento, CA, at Golden 1 Center
October 20 – San Francisco, CA, at Chase Center
October 21 – Los Angeles, CA at Crypto.com Arena
October 25 – Fresno, CA, at Save Mart Center
October 27 – Portland, OR at Moda Center
October 28 – Seattle, WA, at Climate Pledge Arena
October 29 – Vancouver, BC, at Rogers Arena
More about Karol G
Karol G recently performed at Coachella with surprise special guests Becky G and J Balvin opening for her. It is being speculated that the same artists could open for her at the Strop Love Tour.
Karol G, a Colombian singer, is predominantly described as reggaeton and Latin trap artist. In 2018, she won the Latin Grammy Award for Best New Artist and was nominated for several Billboard Latin Music Awards and Premios Lo Nuestro awards.
In July 2019, the artist released her song China, in collaboration with Anuel AA, J Balvin, Daddy Yankee, and Ozuna. It became her first music video with over one billion views on YouTube. She has collaborated with Nicki Minaj for her song was charted internationally and was certified 28× Latin Platinum by the RIAA, staying on the Billboard Hot Latin Songs chart for 25 weeks. She achieved her highest-charting single with her song Mamiii, a collaboration with Becky G. It became the highest-charting single on the Billboard Hot 100.