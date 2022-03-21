Daddy Yankee Tour 2022 tickets: Presale, where to buy, dates, and more

Puerto Rican rapper and singer-songwriter Daddy Yankee on Sunday announced his retirement, which will be backed by his last concert tour. The Gasolina fame singer will also release his last album, Legendaddy, ten years after his previously released album. His new album is slated to release on Thursday, March 24, at 8 pm.
The La Última Vuelta World Tour will start on August 10 in Portland, Oregon, and will go on until December. Tickets for the world tour will be available from March 25. The general public tickets will be available from March 30 and can be purchased from the artist’s official website and Ticketmaster.
Speaking about the upcoming world tour, Daddy Yankee said:
“Today, I’m announcing my retirement from music by giving you my best production and my best concert tour. I will say goodbye celebrating these 32 years of experience with this new collector’s item, the album Legendaddy. I’m going to give you all the styles that have defined me in one single album.”
Daddy Yankee 2022 tour dates
- August 10, 2022 — Portland, Oregon
- August 12, 2022 — San Jose, California
- August 13, 2022 — Los Angeles, California
- August 14, 2022 — Rosarito, Mexico
- August 18, 2022 — Sacramento, California
- August 19, 2022 — Ontario, California
- August 20, 2022 — Las Vegas, Nevada
- August 21, 2022 — Rosarito, Mexico
- August 23, 2022 — Atlanta, Georgia
- August 26, 2022 — Orlando, Florida
- August 27, 2022 — Miami, Florida
- August 28, 2022 — Fort Myers, Florida
- September 01, 2022 — Boston, Massachusetts
- September 02, 2022 — Uncasville, Connecticut
- September 04, 2022 — Chicago, Illinois
- September 07, 2022 — Washington, DC
- September 10, 222 — Montreal, Canada
- September 11, 2022 — Toronto, Canada
- September 15, 2022 — Houston, Texas
- September 16, 2022 — Hidalgo, Texas
- September 18, 2022 — Dallas, Texas
- September 20, 2022 — New York, New York
- September 29, 2022 — Santiago, Chile
- October 01, 2022 — Buenos Aires, Argentina
- October 04, 2022 — Guayaquil, Ecuador
- October 05, 2022 — Quito, Ecuador
- October 07, 2022 — Cali, Colombia
- October 08, 2022 — Bogota, Colombia
- October 14, 2022 — Barranquilla, Colombia
- October 14, 2022 — Medellin, Colombia
- October 18, 2022 — Lima, Peru
- October 22, 2022 — San Jose, Costa Rica
- November 03, 2022 — Guatemala City, Guatemala
- November 05, 2022 — San Salvador, El Salvador
- November 08, 2022 — San Pedro Sula, Honduras
- November 09, 2022 — Tegucigalpa, Honduras
- November 12, 2022 — Santo Domingo, Democratic Republic of Congo
- November 19, 2022 — Panama City, Panama
- November 24, 2022 — Monterrey, Mexico
- November 26, 2022 — Guadalajara, Mexico
- December 02, 2022 — Mexico City, Mexico
Daddy Yankee known to introduce Reggaeton genre
The singer has been named the King of Reggaeton by many of his critics. In 2004, he released Gasolina, known as the introduction to Reggae.
Daddy Yankee’s Barrio Fino was the top-selling Latin Music Album of the Decade from 2000-2009. He also released the hit single, Despacito, which became the number one hit on the Billboard Hot since 1996. The video for Despacito on YouTube became the most-watched video on the platform and top-selling single of the decade 2010-2019.
It also became the first Latin song to receive a diamond certification by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA).