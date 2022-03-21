Daddy Yankee Tour 2022 tickets: Presale, where to buy, dates, and more

Puerto Rican rapper and singer-songwriter Daddy Yankee on Sunday announced his retirement, which will be backed by his last concert tour. The Gasolina fame singer will also release his last album, Legendaddy, ten years after his previously released album. His new album is slated to release on Thursday, March 24, at 8 pm.

The La Última Vuelta World Tour will start on August 10 in Portland, Oregon, and will go on until December. Tickets for the world tour will be available from March 25. The general public tickets will be available from March 30 and can be purchased from the artist’s official website and Ticketmaster.

Speaking about the upcoming world tour, Daddy Yankee said:

“Today, I’m announcing my retirement from music by giving you my best production and my best concert tour. I will say goodbye celebrating these 32 years of experience with this new collector’s item, the album Legendaddy. I’m going to give you all the styles that have defined me in one single album.”

Daddy Yankee 2022 tour dates

Daddy Yankee @daddy_yankee Al fin veo la meta Al fin veo la meta https://t.co/D2Q99BhZYm

August 10, 2022 — Portland, Oregon

August 12, 2022 — San Jose, California

August 13, 2022 — Los Angeles, California

August 14, 2022 — Rosarito, Mexico

August 18, 2022 — Sacramento, California

August 19, 2022 — Ontario, California

August 20, 2022 — Las Vegas, Nevada

August 21, 2022 — Rosarito, Mexico

August 23, 2022 — Atlanta, Georgia

August 26, 2022 — Orlando, Florida

August 27, 2022 — Miami, Florida

August 28, 2022 — Fort Myers, Florida

September 01, 2022 — Boston, Massachusetts

September 02, 2022 — Uncasville, Connecticut

September 04, 2022 — Chicago, Illinois

September 07, 2022 — Washington, DC

September 10, 222 — Montreal, Canada

September 11, 2022 — Toronto, Canada

September 15, 2022 — Houston, Texas

September 16, 2022 — Hidalgo, Texas

September 18, 2022 — Dallas, Texas

September 20, 2022 — New York, New York

September 29, 2022 — Santiago, Chile

October 01, 2022 — Buenos Aires, Argentina

October 04, 2022 — Guayaquil, Ecuador

October 05, 2022 — Quito, Ecuador

October 07, 2022 — Cali, Colombia

October 08, 2022 — Bogota, Colombia

October 14, 2022 — Barranquilla, Colombia

October 14, 2022 — Medellin, Colombia

October 18, 2022 — Lima, Peru

October 22, 2022 — San Jose, Costa Rica

November 03, 2022 — Guatemala City, Guatemala

November 05, 2022 — San Salvador, El Salvador

November 08, 2022 — San Pedro Sula, Honduras

November 09, 2022 — Tegucigalpa, Honduras

November 12, 2022 — Santo Domingo, Democratic Republic of Congo

November 19, 2022 — Panama City, Panama

November 24, 2022 — Monterrey, Mexico

November 26, 2022 — Guadalajara, Mexico

December 02, 2022 — Mexico City, Mexico

Daddy Yankee known to introduce Reggaeton genre

The singer has been named the King of Reggaeton by many of his critics. In 2004, he released Gasolina, known as the introduction to Reggae.

Daddy Yankee’s Barrio Fino was the top-selling Latin Music Album of the Decade from 2000-2009. He also released the hit single, Despacito, which became the number one hit on the Billboard Hot since 1996. The video for Despacito on YouTube became the most-watched video on the platform and top-selling single of the decade 2010-2019.

It also became the first Latin song to receive a diamond certification by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA).

