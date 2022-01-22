Baja Beach Fest 2022 tickets: Where to buy, lineup, schedule, and all you need to know

The 2022 edition of the Baja Beach Festival returns to the beaches of Mexico this summer.

The Reggaeton and Latin Music festival is slated to take place over two consecutive extended weekends: August 12-14 and August 19-21.

Daddy Yankee, Maluma, and Anuel AA will headline the festival, centered around the resort town of Rosarito. Sinaloan heroes Banda MS will also rouse the crowds with a headlining performance.

Baja Beach Festival: Tickets, Lineup and more

Tickets for the three-day weekend festival roll out on January 21 at noon PT and can be found on the official website. The blind presale on Dec. 7 sold out instantaneously.

The 3-day pass for General Admission costs $369, while VIP pass will need fans to shell out $549.

VIP passes will have the following perks:

Designated VIP Bathrooms, Bars, & Food Options.

Papas&Beer Pre-Fade Party Access Friday

Entrance to Papas&Beer VIP After Party w/ Artist Performances Each Night (Fri.-Sun.)

Single day passes will be released soon.

The festival has also provided the option of paying for festival passes in up to five installments.

Every day of the weekend contains a plethora of performances across the subgenres of Latino music. Some of them are listed below:

Friday

Anuel AA, Farruko, Myke Towers, Jay Wheeler, Tokischa, DJ Luian, Nataneal Cano

Saturday

Wisin y Yandel, Banda MS, Jhay Cortez, Sech, Nicki Nicole, Arcangel.

Sunday

Daddy Yankee, Maluma, Natti Natasha, El Alfa.

The Baja Beach Festival emerged as a one-day event in 2018, and has grown exponentially since then. In the 2019 edition, the festival expanded to two days and was a host to Latino A-listers, including J Balvin, Becky G, Ozuna, Bad Bunny and Nicky Jam.

The festival was canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but it returned in 2021 as Karol G, Ozuna and J Balvin performed for over 30,000 fans.

Daddy Yankee, who will close out both weekends with a headlining set, recently suggested on social media he might head out on his final world tour this year.

The Baja Beach Festival looks to be one of the biggest events for fans of Latino music, with the who's who of the scene making an appearance.

