Wisin & Yandel La Ultima Mission Tour 2022 Tickets: Presale, where to buy, price and more

Puerto Rican reggaeton duo Wisin & Yandel have announced their last tour as a duo. The La Ultima Misión, slated to begin in September, marks 19 years of Wisin & Yandel as a duo and coincides with the release of their upcoming album.

The tickets for La Ultima Misión will be available on March 18 from 10 AM and can be purchased from here. Pre-sale tickets will be available from March 15 to 17 for Citi card members here.

Llegó la hora de anunciarles #LaUltimaMision , esta gira que hemos preparado con tanto cariño @wisin y @yandel 🥷🏻🥷🏻 Boletos este viernes 3.18.2022 a las 10AM EST. No se pueden perder nuestra última vez juntos.

The La Ultima Misión tour, which is being presented by Live Nation, has confirmed 26 dates. The tour will start at the FTX Arena in Miami.

Wisin & Yandel will visit cities including New York, Las Vegas, and Los Angeles, and will conclude on December 2 at the Coliseo de Puerto Rico Jose Miguel Agrelot in San Juan.

Wisin & Yandel La Ultima Mission Tour 2022 dates

The upcoming tour will have the followings dates and venues:

September 30, 2022 – Miami, FL at FTX Arena

October 1, 2022 – Orlando, FL at Amway Center

October 2, 2022 – Duluth, GA at Gas South Arena

October 6, 2022 – Uncasville, CT at Mohegan Sun Arena

October 7, 2022 – Allentown, PA at PPL Center

October 8, 2022 – New York, NY at Madison Square Garden

October 13, 2022 – Fairfax, VA at EagleBank Arena

October 14, 2022 – Atlantic City, NJ at Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

October 15, 2022 – Boston, MA at Agganis Arena

October 19, 2022 – Toronto, ON at Coca Cola Coliseum

October 20, 2022 – Montreal, QC at Place Bell

October 23, 2022 – Rosemont, IL at Allstate Arena

October 27, 2022 –Irving, TX at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

October 28, 2022 – Sugarland, TX at Smart Financial Centre

October 29, 2022 – San Antonio, TX at AT&T Center

November 4, 2022 – Hidalgo, TX at Payne Arena

November 5, 2022 – Laredo, TX at Sames Auto Arena

November 10, 2022 – El Paso, TX at UTEP Don Haskins Center

November 11, 2022 – Phoenix, AZ at Arizona Federal Theatre

November 13, 2022 – San Diego, CA at Viejas Arena

November 18, 2022 – Las Vegas, NV at MGM Grand Garden Arena

November 20, 2022 – Oakland, CA at Oakland Arena

November 23, 2022 – Fresno, CA at Save Mart Center

November 25, 2022 – Ontario, CA at Toyota Arena

November 26, 2022 – Los Angeles, CA at Crypto.com Arena

December 2, 2022 – San Juan, PR at Coliseo de PR Jose Miguel Agrelot

Billboard quoted Wisin as saying:

“Our career as a duo has been blessed and successful.”

He further added:

“We can’t predict the future but we’re very responsible for the brand and that’s what we want to do on this tour. We want our fans to remember the 2000s hits. More than a goodbye, it’s trajectory.”

On Monday, Sony Music Latin presented Wisin & Yandel with the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) certifications for their previous studio album Los Campeones Del Pueblo “The Big Leagues,” which came out in 2018.

The Certifications include Reggaetón En Lo Oscuro, which went five-times-multi-platinum; Chica Bombastic, which went six-times-multi-platinum, and Ganas De Ti, which went gold, platinum, and 22-times multi-platinum.

Wisin & Yandel scored a GRAMMY award for their 2009 album La Revolución, and two Latin GRAMMYs for Best Urban Song for Abusadora and Best Urban Music Album for Los Extraterrestres.

Edited by Saman