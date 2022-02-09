Sueños Music Festival tickets: Where to buy, price, lineup, dates and all about Chicago's first reggaetón event

The Windy City is set to witness its very own reggaetón event, as the Sueños Music Festival has been announced to be heading to Chicago on Memorial Day weekend i.e. May 28 and 29.

J Balvin, Ozuna, and Wisin Y Yandel have been touted as the headliners, with the festival venue beinge being the iconic Grant Park.

Organized in collaboration with the people behind Mexico’s Baja Beach Fest and Lollapalooza respectively, the festival was announced on Tuesday.

Aaron Ampudia and Chris Den Uijl, co-founders of Baja Beach Fest, made the following statement:

“Ever since launching Baja Beach Fest in 2018, our dreams were to be able to expand an authentic reggaetón and Latin festival to the U.S. Being able to do it in Chicago with the producers of Lollapalooza in the iconic Grant Park makes it extra special. Chicago, nos vemos en Memorial Day Weekend listos para perrear.”

Sueños Music Festival: Lineup, tickets and presale code

Along with the three marquee acts, the festival will play host to a myriad of reggaetón stars.

Myke Towers, El Alfa, Natanael Cano, Jowell & Randy, and Tokischa will grace the festival’s first night. The second night will feature sets from Wisin y Yandel, Jhay Cortez, Sech, Fuerza Regida, and DJ Luian.

Tickets for Sueños will be available via pre-sale beginning Friday, February 11, at 1.00 pm ET, while the official sale will launch at 3.00 pm. These will be available at the festival's official website.

At the moment, General Admission passes for the 2-day event are priced at $199, while the VIP passes currently go for $500.

The VIP Pass includes:

Live Performances by 15+ Reggaetón & Latin Artists

Dedicated VIP Entrance

Exclusive VIP Bathrooms

Upfront Viewing

Multiple Bars

Huge Main Stage

Delicious Local Food Vendors

Art, Activities & More

Ferris Wheel

Free Water Stations

Merch Store Access

A platinum pass worth $1250 is also available, with the following perks:

Complimentary beer, wine, cocktails, energy drinks and more, available all day in El Sueño Deck

Exclusive El Sueño Deck access to the best views in the festival

Prime sightlines of the Main stage from your choice of three viewing areas: El Sueño Deck, mix position pit and all VIP Viewing.

Complimentary food in El Sueño Deck, featuring the best of Chicago’s restaurant scene

Premium bathrooms

Express entry into the festival with golf cart drop-off at El Sueño Deck

Exclusive Sueños gift

Pre-sale access to Sueños after shows

Unlimited access to all GA and VIP areas

All prices are subject to availability and will increase on a tiered basis.

Sueños Festival @SuenosFestival 2022 LINEUP is here for the first-ever Sueños Chicago



To Register for a Presale Code visit:



Presale opens this Friday, 2/11 @ 12 PM CT 2022 LINEUP is here for the first-ever Sueños ChicagoTo Register for a Presale Code visit: suenosmusicfestival.com Presale opens this Friday, 2/11 @ 12 PM CT 🔊 2022 LINEUP is here for the first-ever Sueños Chicago🌆To Register for a Presale Code visit: suenosmusicfestival.com 💥Presale opens this Friday, 2/11 @ 12 PM CT https://t.co/TmaodO0V7F

Also Read Article Continues below

The inaugural edition of Sueños will be the first of two back-to-back reggaetón festivals set to take place in Chicago over the summer. The Más Flow Festival, featuring headliners Don Omar and Ivy Queen, is scheduled for July 15 to July 17 this year. Clearly, Chicago is set to have a summer full of vibrant Latin culture.

SK Pop is now on Twitter! Follow us and stay updated with all the latest happenings.

Edited by Atul S