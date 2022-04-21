Harry Styles leaked album leaves fans livid

Harry Styles’ much anticipated album Harry’s House was slated to release on May 20. However, to many of his fans' disappointment, the album with unreleased songs was apparently leaked online a month before its release.

In a deleted-tweet, Sony Music posted:

"Fans don’t listen to Harry’s House before May 20."

It is being speculated that the tweet was deleted as it probably drew attention to the leaked album. However, there has been no word from the artist on the leak.

Harry Styles fans react to leaked album

Shortly after the album was leaked online, Harry Styles' fans took to Twitter and requested that people refrain from listening to the album before its official release, which is on May 20. Some expressed solidarity by sharing a fake T-shirt message that read:

“I did not listen to Harry’s House leaks.”

pinkrry supremacy @pinkkrry_ Me not listening to Harry’s House until it’s officially released Me not listening to Harry’s House until it’s officially released https://t.co/weKtvI2yHk

harrys house may 20th @enyaaaav If Harry’s album actually got leaked, please don’t listen to it and respect his work for the past 2+ years, if you’ve waited that long you can wait a month! If Harry’s album actually got leaked, please don’t listen to it and respect his work for the past 2+ years, if you’ve waited that long you can wait a month!

Some fans also noted that the artist had worked really hard for the album and vouched that they won’t listen to the song until its release.

LouHaz28 || Claims HS3 track 6 & LT2 track 8 @itsbeen6years1d IF I SEE ANYONE LEAKING HARRY'S HOUSE OVER HERE CONSIDER YOU ARE BLOCKED. MEDICINE & ANNA OK BECAUSE WE'VE ALREADY HEARD THEM, 1D SONGS OK CUZ THOSE R OLD BUT DON'T YA DARE LEAK HS3! HE'S WORKED SO HARD FOR THIS! PLEASE DON'T SOIL HIS HARDWORK!!! IF I SEE ANYONE LEAKING HARRY'S HOUSE OVER HERE CONSIDER YOU ARE BLOCKED. MEDICINE & ANNA OK BECAUSE WE'VE ALREADY HEARD THEM, 1D SONGS OK CUZ THOSE R OLD BUT DON'T YA DARE LEAK HS3! HE'S WORKED SO HARD FOR THIS! PLEASE DON'T SOIL HIS HARDWORK!!!

Misty• pewpew_28 @pewpew_28

How people can leak songs one by one and why? 1D songs are fine, medicine/ anna is ok

But the whole Harry's house? I will never listen to the leaked album...pls don't share any link

#HarryStyles #HarrysHouse I literally feel like crying. I can't even imagine how H is feeling rn.How people can leak songs one by one and why? 1D songs are fine, medicine/ anna is okBut the whole Harry's house? I will never listen to the leaked album...pls don't share any link I literally feel like crying. I can't even imagine how H is feeling rn.How people can leak songs one by one and why? 1D songs are fine, medicine/ anna is okBut the whole Harry's house? I will never listen to the leaked album...pls don't share any link#HarryStyles #HarrysHouse

ele 🍒 @vol6ele @HSHQ yeah so just so you know @Harry_Styles @jefezoff if the album was actually leaked, 99% of us did NOT listen to it yeah so just so you know @Harry_Styles @HSHQ @jefezoff if the album was actually leaked, 99% of us did NOT listen to it

Pavlinka (Taylor's Version) @Ashes_Corpse

#HarryStyles #HarrysHouse #TPWK Whoever leaked this stuff about Harry's new album is rude as hell. This is not only very disrespectful to Harry and his team but also disrespectful to the fans. I hope you're ashamed of yourself. Whoever leaked this stuff about Harry's new album is rude as hell. This is not only very disrespectful to Harry and his team but also disrespectful to the fans. I hope you're ashamed of yourself. #HarryStyles #HarrysHouse #TPWK https://t.co/D7B8oHdMsr

angel @angleskvn Closing my ears because I don't wanna hear the leaked album from Harry styles Closing my ears because I don't wanna hear the leaked album from Harry styles

Harry Styles’ leaked album details

Although fans have expressed anger and disappointment over the songs getting leaked from his album, there is no official word to support the claims. News reports have cited social media posts, which note that the singer’s unreleased songs Medicine and Anna were leaked, along with all the songs from the singer’s new album.

Dani ❯ 🍓 @heyangellovebot I only see ppl talking about Harrys House bringt leaked but nowhere the leak (not that I want it) I only saw Anna and medicine and I think someone just misunderstanding cuz it would be already everwhere like with help I only see ppl talking about Harrys House bringt leaked but nowhere the leak (not that I want it) I only saw Anna and medicine and I think someone just misunderstanding cuz it would be already everwhere like with help

Styles performed Anna and Medicine during his second world tour in 2018 in Basel, Switzerland.

While some fans speculated that the leak was planned, some social media users claimed that they had access to the leaked album.

layla ×͜× is nervous for tomorrow @tpwklayla28 a radio station is not going to play snippets of a “leaked” album, sony and columbia marketing people aren’t going to join twitter spaces to monitor the “leak”, hackers are not going to find 10 year old one direction demos along with harry styles new album from 2022.



its planned a radio station is not going to play snippets of a “leaked” album, sony and columbia marketing people aren’t going to join twitter spaces to monitor the “leak”, hackers are not going to find 10 year old one direction demos along with harry styles new album from 2022.its planned

Harry Styles performs two songs from Harry's House during Coachella

The singer is currently headlining the Coachella Music Festival and performed two songs from his upcoming album Boyfriends and Late Night Talking. His album Harry’s House is set to release on May 20. It will be available for pre-order, pre-save on Spotify and pre-add on Apple Music from Styles’ official website.

Styles' full setlist for Coachella included his hit numbers like As It Was, Adore You, Golden, Carolina, Woman, Boyfriends, Cherry, Lights Up, She, Canyon Moon, Treat People With Kindness, What Makes You Beautiful, Man! I Feel Like a Woman!, You’re Still the One, Late Night Talking, Watermelon Sugar, Kiwi and Sign of the Times.

The 28-year-old singer released the song As it Was from the same album on April 1 which broke the Guinness World Record for Most Streamed Track on Spotify in 24 hours (male). It has also topped the Billboard Global 200 and Billboard Exl US Charts.

Edited by Somava