Harry Styles leaked album leaves fans livid

Harry Styles’ much anticipated album Harry’s House was slated to release on May 20. However, to many of his fans' disappointment, the album with unreleased songs was apparently leaked online a month before its release.
In a deleted-tweet, Sony Music posted:
"Fans don’t listen to Harry’s House before May 20."
It is being speculated that the tweet was deleted as it probably drew attention to the leaked album. However, there has been no word from the artist on the leak.
Harry Styles fans react to leaked album
Shortly after the album was leaked online, Harry Styles' fans took to Twitter and requested that people refrain from listening to the album before its official release, which is on May 20. Some expressed solidarity by sharing a fake T-shirt message that read:
“I did not listen to Harry’s House leaks.”
Some fans also noted that the artist had worked really hard for the album and vouched that they won’t listen to the song until its release.
Harry Styles’ leaked album details
Although fans have expressed anger and disappointment over the songs getting leaked from his album, there is no official word to support the claims. News reports have cited social media posts, which note that the singer’s unreleased songs Medicine and Anna were leaked, along with all the songs from the singer’s new album.
Styles performed Anna and Medicine during his second world tour in 2018 in Basel, Switzerland.
While some fans speculated that the leak was planned, some social media users claimed that they had access to the leaked album.
Harry Styles performs two songs from Harry's House during Coachella
The singer is currently headlining the Coachella Music Festival and performed two songs from his upcoming album Boyfriends and Late Night Talking. His album Harry’s House is set to release on May 20. It will be available for pre-order, pre-save on Spotify and pre-add on Apple Music from Styles’ official website.
Styles' full setlist for Coachella included his hit numbers like As It Was, Adore You, Golden, Carolina, Woman, Boyfriends, Cherry, Lights Up, She, Canyon Moon, Treat People With Kindness, What Makes You Beautiful, Man! I Feel Like a Woman!, You’re Still the One, Late Night Talking, Watermelon Sugar, Kiwi and Sign of the Times.
The 28-year-old singer released the song As it Was from the same album on April 1 which broke the Guinness World Record for Most Streamed Track on Spotify in 24 hours (male). It has also topped the Billboard Global 200 and Billboard Exl US Charts.