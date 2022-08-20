Echoes Episode 2 review: Who did Leni kill? (Spoilers)

Things got a little more confusing but intriguing with the twins in the second episode of Netflix's Echoes.

Created by Vanessa Gazy, the Michelle Monaghan-starring series revolves around identical twins, Leni and Gina, who have secretly swapped their lives since they were children. That is until one of them goes missing and everything in their perfectly-schemed world turns into chaos.

Note: This article reflects the writer's opinions and contains spoilers.

Echoes Episode 2 recap and review: Leading double lives

Episode 2 of Netflix's Echoes, titled Birthday, opened with a flashback of the twins in Paris, celebrating their birthday and making the switch. Going ahead with another year of swapping lives, the two observed one another's bodies in close proximity to see if there were any new freckles or cuts.

During this, Leni told Gina that she could sense that something was wrong and that Gina was hiding the same from her.

Back in the present day in Echoes, Gina was seen practicing her Southern accent in the mirror to make her plan fool proof. "Leni" then met with the police and explained what went down at the ranch, a.k.a. her made-up story, and why she was missing for all that time.

She told the Sheriff about the men in masks and it was clear that Floss and Jack did not buy it. While Leni might be trying to be "herself," she finds herself slipping up too often.

Identical but different

Another series of flashbacks took place where the identical twins were given something to separate them slightly in Echoes. Their love interest is what made them stand apart from one another as Leni had a thing for rancher Jack and Gina, fell for the new kid in town, Dylan.

While the twins had obvious differences in accents, love interests, hairstyles, and lifestyles, they were painfully similar.

Jack and Leni then decided to chat in private where he asked her if she was planning on stealing the horses and running away. He thought she was having an affair and did not care about the financial trouble they were in. Leni then brought up what happened between him and Gina, to which Jack did not admit to.

Fooling people

While dropping Mattie off at school, Leni learned about the flip phone and discovered it further. She managed to obtain a call history and tried to get a clearer picture of her sister's mysterious life.

She called up random numbers and found herself in the middle of a drug deal. She learned that her sister was selling Ketamine and about a man in a red truck who used to accompany her to such deals.

Leni then called up the number and reached Dylan. It was then known that they were planning to run away together and had a set out plan. Viewers then learned that Gina was with Dylan and had run away after using the ranch incident as a diversion. The real Leni was back to being Leni again and ended up being her sister to fool Dylan in Echoes.

Living two lives

As they were leaving, Lena noticed their fake passports and grabbed Gina's, along with a wad of cash. Back at the hotel, Sheriff Floss decided to pay "Gina" a visit but met Leni instead.

Upon demanding to talk to her sister, Leni spun out a ridiculous excuse about Gina being in the shower, so Floss asked to meet with her at the station before she left. Leni was now playing both parts, which is not easy and surely confusing.

So when Leni dressed up like Gina, she video called her husband Charlie and told him that Jack and Leni were having issues. She suggested that she would stay back a few more days to help her sister out. Leni then visited Floss, dressed as Gina, and got asked about giving her sister some money, which she denied.

Picking up the pieces

At the dinner table, Gina's dad shared about his illness and wished that the family would get together. Later in Echoes, Leni and Jack discussed their issues, after which Leni leaves to be with her sister.

At the hotel, Leni messaged Gina again and begged her to return but received photographs of a burnt down church and a corpse. It was followed by a message: "You killed him. You lied to me. I know everything. Let me go."

This meant that Gina felt betrayed by her sister and wanted to start a new life with a new identity, leaving Leni behind to pick up the pieces. This episode of Echoes was a confusing one with the constant back and forth with the switching, however it is what made the series even more intriguing.

Stream Echoes on Netflix.

