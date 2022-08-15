What time will Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin Season 1 episodes 8,9 & 10 (finale) air on HBO Max? Details explored

The liars are all set to bid farewell and answer some burning questions in the final episodes of Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin this Thursday, August 18.

Created by Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa and Lindsay Calhoon Bring, Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin is the fourth television series in the Pretty Little Liars franchise, which is based on the novel series written by Sara Shepard. It follows the lives of a group of teens who are terrorised by a mysterious assailant known only as "A," who holds them responsible for something tragic that happened in the past.

Here's everything you need to know about Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin Season 1's final episodes.

When are episodes 8, 9 & 10 of Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin Season 1 expected to air?

Episode 8, 9 & 10 of Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin Season 1 is all set to premiere on Thursday, August 18 at 3 a.m. EST on HBO Max.

The official synopsis for the episodes reads:

"When Elodie refuses to tell the truth, she and Mouse fight. At the carnival, Mouse and Ash enter the House of Mirrors. However, the two are being chased by a mysterious figure. The mouse recognizes the figure as A and flees the scene with Ash. And yet A comes dangerously close to attacking the mouse. Meanwhile, Elodie receives a text message asking her to meet outside the house of mirrors and tell Mouse the truth about the incident. If she doesn’t do what is asked, Mouse’s life will be in danger."

The series stars Bailee Madison as Imogen Adams, Chandler Kinney as Tabby Haworthe, Zaria as Faran Bryant, Malia Pyles as Minnie "Mouse" Honrada and Maia Reficco as Noa Olivar as the leading cast.

Other cast members of Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin include Mallory Bechtel, Sharon Leal, Elena Goode, Eric Johnson, Alex Aiono, Lea Salonga, Kate Jennings Grant, Carly Pope, Robert Stanton, Jeffrey Bean, Ben Cook, Lilla Crawford, Jennifer Ferrin, Derek Klena, Jordan Gonzalez, Elias Kacavas, Carson Rowland, Gabriella Pizzolo, Kim Berrios Lin, Zakiya Young, Brian Altemus and Benton Greene.

What happened in Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin Season 1 episode 7

The previous episode of Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin Season 1, titled Chapter Seven: Carnival of Souls, was directed by Alex Sanjiv Pillai alongside Daniel G. King & Neil McNeil as writers. It aired on Thursday, August 11 and saw Imogen and Tabby discussing having to talk to other Liars about Rosewood while Faran got blamed by her mom for the crash.

The liars speculated on why A was after them or why he killed Karen, and they suspected Angela's father, Wes, and Sheriff Beasley. Kelly Windrew from the dance class, and Faran discovered that she had been attacked by A. When Wes suggested watching a movie, Tabby imagined attacking him with a pen.

Meanwhile, Steve continued to harass Mouse as she tracked down his LinkedIn account. Imogen lost her baby while caring for a baby doll. However, she soon discovered it hidden in a cupboard with the note "you're a bad mother."

A attacked Tabby and then vanished after stabbing her. The show then cut to Tabby at the police station, where Sheriff Beasley mentioned Tyler, who had been missing since Tabby's house party. Tabby made an excuse and left the station instead of reporting the r*pe. Mouse paid Steve a visit to work, but Steve considered it inappropriate, and when she threatened him, he revealed that he knew she had been kidnapped as a child.

Mouse began to wonder if the man who attempted to kidnap her while she was with her two mothers was saving her. One of her mothers seemed hesitant to allow Mouse to live her life freely, whereas her other mother, Shirley, seemed more open to Mouse becoming independent. Imogen turned down Chip at the fun fair, saying she wasn't ready but that she liked him.

Dee, Mouse's mother, received a text that made her worried about Mouse, but even when Shirley tried to persuade her not to go, Dee went anyway. Dee's fears were confirmed when Mouse saw A in a hall of mirrors. Fortunately, Mouse escaped from A and ran into Dee, who was outside. Dee decided to tell Mouse the truth; she revealed that the man who attempted to kidnap her was her father.

Dee went on to say that she was going to be a surrogate, but that she would keep Mouse for herself and that the father would have no involvement. After learning the truth, Mouse admitted that she was the one who sent the text to Dee.

Tabby made the decision to tell the other Liars about her attack because she believed she could catch him. However, they all received an image of Tyler's dead body just as she and Imogen were about to reveal everything.

Check out the trailer for the upcoming episodes

The official trailer for the upcoming episodes of Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin Season 1, titled Chapter Eight: Bad Blood, Chapter Nine: Dead and Buried, and Chapter Ten: Final Girls, will focus on answering some burning questions. One of the main Liars may be revealed as the villain.

Mothers may play an important role after Angela's backstory is revealed, while Tabby's mother may become more important to the plot. There could be one more death in the series.

Stream episodes 8, 9 & 10 of Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin Season 1 on HBO Max on Thursday, August 18.

Edited by Vinay Agrawal