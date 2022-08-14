Explained: Why will All Rise season 3 episode 11 not air this week?

Popular legal drama All Rise won't be returning this week with a brand new episode of season 3 due to a mid-season break.

The series revolves around the personal lives of judges, prosecutors, and public defenders in a Los Angeles courthouse. It was created by Greg Spottiswood and follows the newly appointed Judge Lola Carmichael who is willing to push boundaries and challenge the expectations of what a judge can be.

Mid-season break for All Rise season 3

Season 3 of All Rise has taken a mid-season break and will not be airing a new episode this week. While the legal drama was canceled by CBS after two seasons, it was given a new lease of life on OWN this year.

The highly-anticipated third season premiered in June 2022. Viewers have been introduced to several new faces since then, and they have enjoyed plenty of twists and turns. While episode 10 may have ended with a jaw-dropping cliffhanger, All Rise fans will have to wait a while for the next episode. No new episode will air on Tuesday, August 16. Instead, OWN will air several episodes of 20/20 on that day.

Sadly, OWN is yet to announce when All Rise will be returning with episode 11 and the rest of season 3. Season 3 will have a total of 20 episodes, which means that there are still 10 episodes to go. Viewers can expect a lot more courtroom drama before the end of the season.

Recap of episode 10

Episode 10 of All Rise season 3, titled Fire and Rain, was directed and written by Denitria Harris-Lawrence. It aired on Tuesday, August 9. The episode proved to be pivotal for Lola and the others in the House of Justice as the high-profile Brandon Page case took an unexpected turn.

Lola's ex Andrew Armstrong, who was defending Brandon, requested that all related evidence be thrown out after a mix-up with the search warrant, which left Mark scrambling for a solution while Lola confronted Andre in her chambers.

Meanwhile, Leo Sykes began an attack on the House of Justice by stabbing Ness and calling for Brandon's social media followers to storm the building, which started a riot. The primary aim was was to get Leo to Maddy, a key witness in the trial, but his plan was foiled by Emily.

Teddy and Ness were left badly injured during the raid. Luke too was left wounded, while Leo failed to reach his intended target.

In the episode's final scene, Lola and Andre shared a kiss in the heat of the moment, only for Robin to walk in at the worst possible moment, bringing yet another twist.

About season 3

Season 3 of All Rise premiered on Tuesday, June 7, and picked up six months after the conclusion of season 2. The trailer for the season, which was released in May, hinted at new drama and new characters. The series stars Simone Missick as Judge Lola Carmichael, Wilson Bethel as Deputy District Attorney Mark Callan, Christian Keyes as Robin, Roger Guenveur Smith as Judge Marshall Thomas, and Jessica Camacho as Emily Lopez.

The synopsis for season 3 reads:

"The night of the mid-term election as the highly-regarded Judge Lola Carmichael awaits the results of her hotly contested seat, preparing to further push the boundaries of her courtroom in the name of justice."

All Rise is available to watch on OWN (Oprah Winfrey Network), YoutubeTV, Hulu+Live TV, DirecTV Stream, Philo, and Fubo. New episodes air every Tuesday at 8PM ET/7PM CT.

It also stars Alex Brinson as Deputy Sheriff Luke Watkins, Ruthie Ann Miles as Sherri Kansky, Lindsay Mendez as Sara Castillo, Lindsey Gort as Amy Quinn, Marg Helgenberger as Judge Lisa Benner, Samantha Marie Ware as Vanessa "Ness" Johnson, and Paul McCrane as Judge Jonas Laski.

