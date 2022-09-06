What time will Last Light air on Peacock? Release date and more about Lost actor Matthew Fox's post-apocalyptic drama series

Matthew Fox is all set to resolve a global crisis in the post-apocalyptic drama series, Last Light. The limited drama series is based on the best-selling novel by Alex Scarrow and is set to premiere on Thursday, September 8, at 3:01 AM ET.

Last Light is directed by Dennie Gordon and created by Patrick Massett, John Zinman, Alex Scarrow, and Patrick Renault. The series follows a petro-chemist named Andy Yeats who discovers his worst fears were coming true during a visit to the Middle East as the world’s oil supplies were being cut off. As the world goes into complete chaos, Andy must find his family.

Here's everything viewers need to know about Peacock's Last Light.

All we know about Last Light: Release date, cast and crew, trailer, and more

Peacock's Last Light is all set to premiere on Thursday, September 8, at 3:01 AM ET. The series stars Matthew Fox as Andy Yeats, Joanne Froggatt as Elena Yeats, Alyth Ross as Laura Yeats, Taylor Fay as Sam Yeats, Amber Rose Revah as Mika Bakhash, Victor Alli as Owen Jones, Tom Wlaschiha as Karl Bergmann, and Hakeem Jomah as Khalil Al-Qatani.

The official synopsis for the series reads:

"Your family. Your world. What if it all disappeared tomorrow? If society were collapsing, how far would you go to save the ones you love?"

Executive producers of the series include Dennie Gordon, Matthew Fox, William Choi, Sydney Gallonde, Rikke Ennis, Patrick Renault, Diego Piasek, Patrick Massett, and John Zinman. Co-executive producers for the series are Rola Bauer and Steven Johnson, with Veronika Lencova working as the producer.

Check out the trailer for the series

The trailer for Last Light dropped last month and saw Andy finding his way back to his family after the world’s oil supplies were cut off. The preview promises deception, close calls, political intrigue, and death-defying escapes while depicting a journey about overcoming darkness with hope as the only light.

The plot of Last Light is likely to leave the audience wondering who is behind the oil crisis, and why they’ve chosen to cause such mayhem on the planet. This thriller is bound to keep viewers on the edge of their seats as they watch to see if Andy ever finds his family safe and sound while he discovers who is behind the catastrophe.

The audience can expect beautiful cinematography of the vast desert in the Middle East. The series was shot in Prague, Paris, and Abu Dhabi. There will be five episodes with each episode running for 45 minutes.

In a statement, director Dennie Gordon said:

"I am so excited to share this work with all of you. This project has been a career high for me; the ability to tell an important story with an international team of actors and artists, with MGM International Television Productions and Peacock, a studio and streamer that has allowed me tremendous creative freedom."

He further continued:

"I was deeply inspired by Alfonso Cuarón‘s brilliant film Children of Men, a scenario we can envision just around the corner and like that film we hope to give our audience a shred of hope at the end; what is possible if we all come together to affect change? I hope you will connect with Andy Yeats and his family, and we hope that this series will start the conversations we all might have about our dependency on oil and how we survive climate change."

You can watch Last Light on Peacock when it releases on Thursday, September 8.

