What time will City on a Hill Season 3 Episode 5 air on Showtime? Release date, plot, and more details explored

As City on a Hill reached its halfway mark last weekend, things are going haywire for everyone.

Created by Charlie MacLean, City on a Hill is based on a story by Ben Affleck and MacLean. Set in early 1990s Boston, where attorney Decourcy Ward and corrupt FBI veteran Jackie Rohr form an unlikely bond. Together, the two take on a case that changes the city's entire criminal justice system.

Here's everything viewers need to know about the upcoming episode of City on a Hill Season 3.

When is Episode 5 of City on a Hill Season 3 expected to air?

Episode 5 of City on a Hill Season 3 is all set to premiere on Sunday, September 3, at 10 pm ET/ PT on Showtime. It is also available to stream on Hotstar. The series is executively produced by Chuck MacLean, Tom Fontana, Ben Affleck, Matt Damon, Jennifer Todd, James Mangold, Barry Levinson, Michael Cuesta, Aldis Hodge, and Kevin Bacon.

The official synopsis for the upcoming episode reads:

"With the evidence against Sinclair Dryden piling up, Jackie takes action. As Decourcy fights to prove Curtis Whitaker’s innocence, Caysen, who is desperate to clear his own name, entertains a compromise."

It continues:

"Siobhan makes headway in her case against Needham Industries but is set back when a reporter comes asking questions. Jenny meets with a lawyer to discuss her father’s lawsuit."

City on a Hill stars Kevin Bacon, Aldis Hodge, Jonathan Tucker, Mark O'Brien, Lauren E. Banks, Amanda Clayton, Jere Shea, Kevin Chapman, and Jill Hennessy. The recurring cast includes Cathy Moriarty, Rory Culkin, Kevin Dunn, Vincent Elbaz, Mark Ryder, Sarah Shahi, Jimmy Cummings, Georgina Reilly, James Remar, Gloria Reuben, Kathryn Erbe, and Ernie Hudson.

Recap of Episode 4

The previous episode of City on a Hill Season 3, titled Ugly, Like I Said, was directed by Marshall Tyler and written by Tamara P. Carter. It aired on Sunday, August 28, and saw BPD extensively questioning Chris Caysen after the death of Rick Dunleavy. Due to the animosity between the two men, Chris emerged as the biggest suspect in the case, although he rigorously asserted his innocence.

Marie volunteered to take the stand and claimed that Chris was with her the entire time, but her husband dissuaded her. The Federal government’s trial against police officer Tony Suferin for killing Anton Campbell has entered its final stages.

Anton was the same man for whom Siobhan lost her child. Yet, she and Ward attempted to ensure that Grace would get justice. For them, it was ultimately not about Anton but about numerous boys and girls from minority communities who often become victims of police brutality.

After testimonies from Chris and Jackie, during which they both omitted certain parts of the interaction, Suferin was found guilty of the charges against him. Meanwhile, Jackie continued his affair with Letitia, with Sinclair’s blessing no less. However, he kept investigating Dominique’s death and learned that she had ingested Quaalude, a type of sedative.

Jackie visited Dominique’s parents and demanded to know what actions they had undertaken. When he did not receive a satisfactory answer, he exploded at them.

Jackie’s daughter, Benedetta, has struggled with drug issues in the past. For someone as morally jaded as Jackie, it seemed as if he needed a personal connection to recognize that the actions of his current boss were abhorrent.

Ward’s brother came to town and gave him his share of their late father’s insurance money. It wasn't much, a little over a thousand dollars, but Ward decided to buy a watch with the money for the child he was going to have with Siobhan in the future, demonstrating that they were finally ready to heal and move on.

Maggie took her children and went to stay with her mother. After being married to Chris all these years, she was finally at breaking point. Elsewhere in Boston, Jenny correctly deduced that Jackie was having an affair with Letitia.

Realizing that he still missed his FBI job, she tried to get him his job back. She visited Karen Shimizu, who, instead of reinstating Jackie, told Jenny to find out what happened to Holly Gunner. As the episode ended of City on a Hill, Jenny had a diver retrieve Jackie’s badge from the bottom of the Boston harbor.

Check out the trailer for the upcoming episode

The official trailer for the upcoming episode of City on a Hill Season 3, titled Take Me Home, saw the Drydens' in a bit of a soup, with Jackie on it. The female leads, Banks and Hennessy, had their character arcs planned in a way where they had their own battles to fight, which formed a key plotline as well.

Watch Episode 4 of City on a Hill Season 3 on Sunday, September 4 on Showtime and Hotstar.

