What time will The Chi Season Season 5 Episode 10 (finale) air on Showtime? Details explored

Yet another season of Showtime's beloved drama, The Chi, is coming to an end this weekend and viewers can expect answers to some of the burning questions that the series has dropped throughout its 10-episode run.

Titled I Am The Blues, the season finale will premiere on Sunday, September 4, 2022 at 9 pm ET/6 pm PT on Showtime.

Created by Lena Waithe, The Chi is about life in a neighborhood on the South Side of Chicago. The series follows a fateful turn of events that sends shockwaves through a community and connects the lives of Emmett, Brandon, Ronnie, and Kevin in unexpected ways.

Here's everything viewers need to know about the season finale of The Chi Season 5.

What to expect from Episode 10 of The Chi Season 5?

The finale of The Chi Season 5 is directed by Nancy C. Mejía and written by Jewel Coronel. It is expected to be dramatic, gut-wrenching, powerful, and will have just about everything else viewers would expect from a show like this. Even the title of the episode - I Am The Blues - ties into the vibe and tone of the series.

The synopsis for the episode reads:

"Emmett supports Jada. Kiesha and Tiff come to a resolution. Pressure mounts on Douda. Trig makes a life-altering decision. Season finale."

The season finale of The Chi will see Kiesha and Tiff come to a decision aimed at resolving things. It will also have Emmett supporting Jada's call about their wedding. Meanwhile, Trig will be seen grappling with a decision that could potentially change the course of his life. Douda will also find himself increasingly coming under a pile of pressure based on what was revealed in the last episode.

The series has already been renewed for another season.

What happened in Episode 9? A detailed recap

The previous episode of The Chi Season 5, titled I'm Looking For A New Thing, was directed by Marvin Lemus and written by Ricardo Gamboa.

It aired on Sunday, August 28, 2022. Below, we take a look at where the characters stood by the end of Episode 9.

Keisha and Tiff

Emmett told Keisha about how Tiff had tried to seduce him, which made Keisha sad since she knew she could no longer trust Tiff. She was upset with Tiff and wanted to have a one-on-one to clear the air and make their friendship work.

When Rob woke Tiff up with breakfast in bed, she dropped the news that she was trying to sleep with Emmett on Valentine’s Day. This upset Rob.

Darnell and Jada

The episode also saw Darnell and Jada arguing about their upcoming wedding as Jada wanted it to be small and intimate while Darnell wished for a huge and lavish one. Eventually, however, the two compromised with a small backyard ceremony and Darnell even agreed to cut down his dream guest list.

Douda and Tracy

While going through the ROCK's finances, when Tracy noticed that some money was missing, Douda blamed Q for the same. Tracy told him that he would need to find the missing money and return it to the ROCK's account.

Douda headed to Q’s, where Nuck explained that Q was at a casino and now had a huge gambling problem. He also told Douda that he should kill Q and just take over.

Douda then explained his plans to murder Q and take over, to a concerned Tracy. By the end of the episode, Douda put two shots into Q and killed him!

Victor and Fatima

Victor and Fatima were seen arguing about their next step in the relationship and when Victor did not have the right answers, Fatima kicked him out since she was done feeling like a hidden secret.

Victor eventually told Shaad that he believed that Fatima was his soul mate and in return, Shaad told Victor to start being honest and real on the campaign trail.

Other characters on the show

While cleaning out Kevin's room, Nina found new expensive clothes, a new gaming system and rolls of cash, after which she ran to Dre because she thought Kevin was selling drugs.

Nina and Dre confronted Kevin about his stash of money and explained how he had joined an underground gaming community, through which he was winning large pots of money, thanks to a sponsor. Without any proof, his moms did not believe him.

The Chi Season 5, Episode 9 also saw Jake visiting Papa and discovering that he was letting Bakari stay at his house. This sparked a fight between them.

Jemma, Jake, Maisha, and Kevin were all hanging out when Bakari knocked on the door to apologize for Jemma’s miscarriage. Jemma forgave Bakari and gave him a hug but Jake could not.

Later, Jake showed up at Papa’s to hash out their disagreements, but Papa was upset that he didn’t know that Jemma was pregnant. Jake told Papa that they would hang out more and he would text more often.

Shaad discussed his feelings with Tierra only to discover that she had no real feelings for anyone but herself and was just a user.

Shaad also told Bakari that he wanted to open a vintage shop, and Bakari told Shaad that he was going to become a writer.

