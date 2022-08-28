What time will Kevin Can F**k Himself Season 2 episode 2 air on AMC? Details explored

Episode 2 of Kevin Can F**k Himself Season 2, titled The Way We Were, is all set to premiere on Monday, August 29 at 9:PM ET/PT. In the upcoming episode, Alison will look for other ways to escape her husband.

Kevin Can F**k Himself is a dark comedy television series created by Valerie Armstrong and directed by Anna Dokoza about a sitcom wife, Allison, who decides to murder her husband, Kevin, in order to escape her confinement. While Allison is filmed in a single-camera setup, Kevin is seen with a multiple-camera setup and canned laughter.

Here's everything you need to know about the upcoming episode of Kevin Can F**k Himself Season 2.

Kevin Can F**k Himself Season 2 Episode 2: All that you need to know

Viewers can watch Episode 2 of the show on on AMC and AMC+. The series is also available to stream on Prime Video.

The official synopsis for the upcoming episode reads:

" Allison has a new plan to escape her domestic hell and get back to the woman she used to be; Patty has a new problem -- confronting her intimacy issues with Tammy; Kevin's newfound fame lands him an interview with the local paper."

Kevin Can F**k Himself stars Annie Murphy as Allison Devine-McRoberts, Mary Hollis Inboden as Patricia "Patty" Deirdre O'Connor, Eric Petersen as Kevin McRoberts, Alex Bonifer as Neil O'Connor, Brian Howe as Peter "Pete" McRoberts, Raymond Lee as Samuel "Sam" Park, and Candice Coke as Detective Tammy Ridgeway.

The recurring cast includes Meghan Leathers as Jenn, Jamie Denbo as Diane, Sean Clements as Kurt, and Robin Lord Taylor as Nick.

Recap of Episode 1

The premier episode of Kevin Can F**k Himself Season 2, titled Mrs. McRoberts Is Dead, was written by Valerie Armstrong. It aired on Monday, August 22 and featured Allison and Patty tying and transporting Neil to Patty's house’s basement. They tied him up and started to think about finding a way to silence him. Despite the duo making it clear that they will not try to kill Kevin again, Neil lets them know that he will reveal the truth to his best friend.

Meanwhile, Detective Tammy Ridgeway arrived at Patty’s house to see her. To keep Tammy away from Neil, Patty took her to a restaurant under the pretense that she was sick. Allison got scared that she would not be able to kill Kevin if he won the election.

To jeopardize Kevin’s election, Allison directed an advertisement for him. She tricked him into exposing his man-child nature on camera and sent the same to a local TV channel to telecast. The advertisement affected his reputation, and the mayor decided against accepting him as a candidate. However, the advertisement made him famous as he became a local celebrity, affecting Allison’s plans. Patty took Neil to the hospital when he lost consciousness.

In despair, Allison got drunk, drove, and got into a minor accident, only for police officers to not fine her since she was the celebrity Kevin’s wife. When Kevin became a celebrity, she realized that there would be a lot of noise around his death if she killed him.

However, she knew that even if she managed to kill him, Neil would reveal the truth to her family and investigators, making it impossible for her to peacefully depart after the much-needed demise of her husband. Allison realized she needed to act quickly because Neil couldn't be silenced forever and Nick could wake up from his coma at any moment and reveal who hired him.

Allison then realized that faking her death was a way to escape Kevin and her miseries. She believed that Neil would soon reveal the truth as she would stage her suicide and create a narrative that she killed herself, fearing the consequences of Neil and possibly Nick’s revelations.

Since Allison was faking her death, she anticipated that the police and her family would close the chapter concerning her life for her to live far away, in another city, as someone else.

More about the series

The upcoming episode of Kevin Can F**k Himself Season 2 is written by Craig DiGregorio. The episode will see Allison trying to figure out a new plan while Patty deals with her intimacy issues and Kevin settles in with his newfound fame.

The series is executively produced by Valerie Armstrong, Rashida Jones, Will McCormack, and Craig DiGregorio. Season 2 will have a total of 8 episodes, all airing every Monday until October 10.

Catch the latest episode of Kevin Can F**k Himself Season 2 on AMC, AMC+ and Prime Video on Monday, August 29.

