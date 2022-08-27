Unthinkably Good Things cast list: Karen Pittman Allison, Eric Ash Reesa and others star in HMM film

Hallmark Movies & Mysteries surely knows how to tell exciting stories to viewers, all thanks to the fantastic feature films like Unthinkably Good Things.

Directed by Terri J. Vaughn and written by Cas Sigers-Beedles, the film is set in Tuscany and follows a woman, Allison, who turns to her two friends when she's contemplating her career and love life. The film will be the first in Hallmark's series of movies inspired by its Mahogany card brand and is the first in a planned series of movies focusing on Black voices and stories.

Unthinkably Good Things stars a string of celebrities

Hallmark's Unthinkably Good Things is set to premiere on Sunday, August 28, on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries at 9 PM ET. The film is part of an entire franchise, with several other films premiering weekly. The titles of the films are - A Fresh Start, On Location, Special Bonds, Sisterhood, and Italian Holiday Sweepstakes.

The official synopsis for the film reads:

"Follows Allison at a crossroads in her career and love life, in need of the love and support of her two friends. After visiting her in Tuscany, each woman will reexamine the state of her own life and relationships."

The film is executively produced by Cristina Giubbetti, Monique Nash, and Korin Williams, alongside David M. Wulf as producer. As per Pittman,

“The film is very much about falling in love with your life, not just falling in love with your romantic partner."

Here's a look at the cast of the upcoming Hallmark film.

Karen Pittman as Allison

American actress Karen Pittman is best known for her work in Disgraced, The Americans, Luke Cage, The Morning Show, Benji the Dove, The Rewrite, Living with Yourself, Yellowstone, And Just Like That... and several other projects.

She holds a Bachelor of Arts in Voice and Opera from Northwestern University and a Master of Fine Arts from NYU's Graduate Acting Program. She was also nominated for a SAG award for The Morning Show.

Pittman will be seen portraying the role of Allison in Unthinkably Good Things.

Erica Ash as Reesa

Erica Ash is an American actress, comedian, singer, and model. She is best known for her work on MADtv, The Big Gay Sketch Show, Survivor's Remorse, Violet, Legacies, Cold Case, Jean of the Joneses, and Scary Movie 5.

Ash will be seen portraying the role of Reesa in the upcoming Hallmark television film, Unthinkably Good Things.

Joyful Drake as Melina

American actress Joyful Drake is best known for her work in P-Valley, The Quad, Lethal Weapon, You Can't Hurry Love, Catch Hell, Let's Stay Together, Chasing Waterfalls, Get Him to the Greek, and several other projects. She also holds a Bachelor of Arts from the University of Madison Wisconsin, where she studied drama and writing.

Drake will be seen portraying the role of Melina in Unthinkably Good Things.

Lance Gross as Andre

Lance Gross is an American actor best known for his work in Tyler Perry's House of Payne, Meet the Browns, Tyler Perry's Temptations: Confessions of a Marriage Counselor, Tyler Perry's The Paynes, Our Family Wedding, Crisis, and other projects.

Gross will be seen portraying the role of Andre in the upcoming Hallmark television film, Unthinkably Good Things.

The film also stars Jermaine Love and Luca Seta.

Watch the comedy film, Unthinkably Good Things on Sunday, August 28, on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Sayati Das