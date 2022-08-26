What time will Loving Adults air on Netflix? Release date, trailer, cast and more details explored

Netflix's Loving Adults, the streaming platform's first ever Danish-language original feature, is all set to premiere on Friday, August 26 at 2:00 AM PT/3:00 AM ET.

The film is directed by Barbara Rothenborg and based on a novel by Anna Ekberg titled Kærlighed for Voksne. It revolves around a couple and will see a dedicated mother trapped in a love triangle with her husband.

According to the director:

“To me, Loving Adults is a dark and twisted, thrilling yet s*xy film about what terrible things we men and women can end up doing to each other, if pushed too far… It’s about the very thin line between love and hate – and how jealousy and bitterness can bring out the worst in all of us. A subject matter I’ve always found extremely fascinating, and with my sensibility and visual style, and my general love for the genre, together with this amazing cast I cannot wait to bring this chilling story to life.”

Here's everything you need to know about the upcoming Danish thriller Loving Adult.

Loving Adults cast: Dar Salim, Sonja Richter and others

The film stars Dar Salim, Sonja Richter, Morten Burian, Milo Campanale, Sus Wilkins, Mikael Birkkjaer, Mads Kruse, Benjamin Kitter, Karoline Hamm, Lars Ranthe, and Natali Vallespir Sand.

The official synopsis for the film is as follows:

"Loving Adults is a thriller filled with twists and turns, and where nothing is what it seems to be. It appears that Christian (Dar Salim) and Leonora (Sonja Richter) have it all. They are living the perfect life with their son, who’s just been declared healthy after a long-term severe illness. Their future finally seems bright, but at a party at Christian’s entrepreneur company, Leonora sees her husband with a younger woman, the architect Xenia (Sus Wilkins)."

It further reads:

"Leonora realises that Christian might leave her. How could he? How could he leave the woman who has sacrificed her career? The woman who has sacrificed everything to take care of their son and their family? On the spot Leonora makes a decision: She refuses to be the woman who got left behind – by all means necessary."

The film was written by Anders Ronnow Klarlund and Jacob Weinreich, with Marcella Linstad Dichmann as the producer. As previously stated, Loving Adults is the first ever Netflix Danish language original movie. It was filmed in various locations across Denmark and runs for 104 minutes.

Check out the trailer for the film

The trailer for Loving Adults dropped back in June. It looks like the thriller film will have a dark and brooding crime drama vibe to it, as well as some Fatal Attraction vibes. The more obvious themes of the film seem to be jealousy, betrayal, and obsession.

Since this film is the first ever Netflix Danish language original film, director co-production & acquisition EMEA, Lina Brouneus at Netflix commented:

"We are thrilled to expand our growing Nordic film slate together with our longtime partners at SF Studios. With an unpredictable and fascinating story about love, jealousy and sacrifice and a team of some of Denmark’s most prominent talents led by Barbara Rothenborg and her unique visual style, we’re confident that our members will be gripped by our first Danish language feature film."

Stream Loving Adults on Friday, August 26 only on Netflix.

