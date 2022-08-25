Who plays promoter Don King in Hulu series Mike? Here's all you need to know about Russell Hornsby

Another biopic, Mike, is set to debut on August 25 on Hulu. It will see actor Russell Hornsby essaying the role of Don King, a prominent boxing promoter.

Created by Steven Rogers and directed by Craig Gillespie, the series will explore the tragic and controversial life of heavyweight champion Mike Tyson, one of the most talked-about figures in sporting history. The show will have a total of eight episodes.

Let's take a look at Hornsby's filmography and achievements.

Russell Hornsby has studied theatre

American actor Russell Hornsby is best known for his roles as Edward "Eddie" Sutton in Lincoln Heights, Luke in In Treatment, Detective Hank Griffin in Grimm, and Lyons in Fences.

He was born in San Francisco, California, and was a football player at St. Mary's College High School in Berkeley, California. Hornsby auditioned for a spring musical and landed the role of Scarecrow in The Wiz. His interest in theater and acting grew, pushing him to be more involved with the school's theatrical productions. After graduating, he studied theater at Boston University and continued his studies at the British American Drama Academy.

Russell Hornsby moved to New York City and was cast in leading roles in Off-Broadway productions of To Kill a Mockingbird, Joe Louis Blues, and Six Degrees of Separation. In the late 1990s, he decided to move to Los Angeles to transition to television and film.

Russell Hornsby's filmography

Russell Hornsby has appeared in several television productions and films like Haunted, Gideon's Crossing, Grey's Anatomy, Law & Order, In Justice, After the Sunset, Big Fat Liar, Get Rich or Die Tryin', Keep the Faith, Baby, Meet the Parents, Grimm, Seven Seconds, Creed II, BMF, Lost in Space, Stuck among several others.

In 2000, he appeared in the Off-Broadway production of Jitney, which later bagged him a Drama Desk Award and an Obie Award.

In Hulu's upcoming series, Mike, Russell Hornsby is set to play Don King, the infamous boxing promoter. He will portray the role alongside Trevante Rhodes, who will play boxing legend, Mike Tyson.

Don King, one of the most famous boxing promoters of all time and integral in Tyson's rise, has been described as ruthlessly ambitious with a flashy personality. He was known to be a notorious boxing promoter who took Tyson's career to the next level.

A businessman who was strategic, resilient, and knew how to work everything in his favor, his arrogance hid a deeper vulnerability. While others may focus on the little details, King has always had his eyes on the prize – always thinking of the bigger picture.

About Mike

The official trailer for Mike dropped last month and featured Trevante Rhodes as Mike Tyson. The series is set to premiere on Thursday, August 25, on Hulu at 12.01 AM EST.

The synopsis for the upcoming series reads:

"Mike explores the dynamic and controversial story of Mike Tyson. The eight-episode limited series explores the tumultuous ups and downs of Tyson's boxing career and personal life – from being a beloved global athlete to a pariah and back again."

Mike stars Trevante Rhodes, Russell Hornsby, Laura Harrier, Harvey Keitel, Kerry Sims, Scott MacDonald, Kale Browne, Nathalie J. Alarcon, Garland Whitt, Johnny Alexander, Dharma Moreau, Kenneth Trujillo, B.J. Minor, Jesse Bush, Li Eubanks, Ethan Dubin, Jackie Sanders, and Greg Kaston. Karin Gist is set to serve as the showrunner and the executive producer.

Stream Mike on Hulu from Thursday, August 25 and catch Russell Hornsby as Don King.

Edited by Sayati Das