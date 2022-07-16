Love Accidentally on Freevee: Who is lead actor Aaron O'Connell and which films has he starred in before?

Actor Aaron O'Connell is all set to give viewers yet another rom-com with Freevee's Love Accidentally.

Born and raised in Dayton, Ohio, he received his first break after appearing in Tyler Perry's The Haves and the Have Nots. He later appeared in several holiday films and modelled for magazines like GQ, French Vogue, and more.

Let's take a look at his filmography and achievements.

Who is Aaron O'Connell?

American model and actor Aaron O'Connell is best known for his portrayal of Wyatt Cryer in The Haves and the Have Nots. He currently resides in Los Angeles, California.

Besides acting, he also holds a private Pilot's license, which he earned in 2013, later becoming an instrument-rated pilot in 2014. When not busy with projects, he loves to fly for the charity Pilots 'N Paws, which ferries dogs from kill shelters to their new homes.

O'Connell has also appeared in ads for GQ, VMan, German Vogue, French Vogue, L'uomo Vogue, Arena Homme, Hanes, Lucky Jeans, Abercrombie & Fitch, Jockey, and Eddie Bauer. He is also an independent musician, but when it comes to acting, he considers Paul Newman, Robert Mitchum, Clark Gable, and Montgomery Clift to be a source of inspiration.

Aaron O'Connell's filmography

As an actor, Aaron O'Connell has appeared in several films and started his career at the Actors Studio in Chicago before permanently moving to Los Angeles for his career. He is the only son of former Cincinnati Bengals player Mark O'Connell and Kathryn Deeble O'Connell, and has three sisters, Amy, Abby, and Anna.

In 2008, he graduated from Purdue University's College of Health and Human Sciences, where he received a bachelor's degree in Health and Fitness. He is married to model Natalie Pack after the two tied the knot in 2018. They are all set to welcome their first child together.

He is known for his work in The Haves and the Have Nots, 12 Gifts of Christmas, A Prince for Christmas, With Love, Christmas, LAID: Life as It's Dealt, The Tyler Perry Show, Home & Family, The Real, Blending Christmas, My Christmas Love, Lethal Weapon, Black Water, This Is Our Christmas, Runnin' from my Roots, NCIS and his recent project Love Accidentally.

He has done several Christmas films and in an interview for his Lifetime's Blending Christmas, he shared:

"I love doing the holiday films, because I just feel like, with all of the stuff in today's day and age and everything that happens throughout the course of the year, I feel like the holiday season is really an important part, where families and friends can come together and spend time together."

He further stated:

"And these films, I feel like, are such a great way for people to do just that. So any time I get an opportunity to be a part of these holiday films, I try to jump at it. And yeah, fortunately, I've got a couple of them under my belt now."

About Love Accidentally

Aaron O'Connell will be seen portraying Jason's role in Amazon Freevee's Love Accidentally. The film premiered on the platform on July 15, and Prime Video released its trailer last month.

The film, which also stars Brenda Song, is about a modern-day romance between two coworkers after a text message goes wrong. It is directed by Peter Sullivan alongside Barry Barnholtz and Jeffrey Schenck as executive producers. The film also stars Denise Richards, Maxwell Caulfield, Brooke Newton, and Marc Anthony Samuel.

Catch Love Accidentally on Freevee and Prime Video.

