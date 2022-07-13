What time will Love Accidentally air on Freevee? Release date, trailer, plot and more explored

Coming to Amazon's free streaming service Freevee on July 15, 2022 is Love Accidentally, a romcom starring Brenda Song and Love Actually (2003) alum Denise Richards. Directed by Peter Sullivan and executive produced by Barry Barnholtz and Jeffrey Schenck, the film revolves around an accidental love affair between co-workers Alexa and Jason.

The romcom will be Freevee's first original and will be released on the platform at 12 am ET. It will follow a blossoming romance between Alexa and Jason, which was initially limited to only text messages and voice notes. Outside the cyberspace, the two are competitive co-workers vying for the same promotion. Will the prospect of meeting physically change things?

Tune in to Love Accidentally on Freevee this Friday to find out.

Love Accidentally: Release date, time, and where to watch

The Brenda Song-starrer romcom will be available to watch on Amazon's free streaming service, Freevee, from July 15 onwards. In the UK, the movie is scheduled to drop at midnight.

For viewers in the US as well, the romcom will become available at 12 am ET, which could mean a slight early drop for those on the West Coast.

Elsewhere in the world, Freevee is not yet available. However, viewers should be able to catch the movie on Prime Video.

What is Love Accidentally about? Trailer and more

The predictability and guaranteed feel-good endings of romcoms are what continue to reel in viewers. Yet another romcom set to hit your screens is Love Accidentally, a Freevee original, centered on a modern-day romance between two co-workers, comprising a lot of texting and a faceless connection.

After getting dumped on her birthday, a down-to-her-luck Alexa finds herself competing with a new co-worker for a higher position at the advertising agency where she works. Thinking she's confiding in a friend, Alexa sends a "broken heart" message to an unknown number which, in fact, belongs to Jason, the co-worker she's at odds with.

Unbeknownst to either of them, they began a romance via text and voice notes while still vying for a senior position at their high-powered advertising firm. Neither of them dare to ask for each other's identity and continue to grow closer in their phone-only relationship by regularly confiding into each other about their work issues and heartbreaks.

Increasingly comfortable in their blossoming romance, Alexa and Jason finally decided to meet in-person. Will their growing emotional connection manage to trump their workplace rivalry when they realize who the other person is? Or will their romance die down when the truth comes out?

If there's one thing we know about romcoms, it's that boy and girl always end up together. Love Accidentally will have you rooting for Alexa and Jason in a romantic build-up with the fate of true love hanging in the balance.

Love Accidentally drops on July 15, 2022 on Amazon's Freevee. Barry Barnholtz and Jeffrey Schenck serve as executive producers, with Peter Sullivan directing the flick. The romcom will star Brenda Song and Aaron O'Connell in the lead roles. They will be joined by Denise Richards, Maxwell Caulfield, Brooke Newton, and Marc Anthony Samuel.

