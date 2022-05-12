What time will Bosch: Legacy Season 1 Episodes 5 and 6 air on Amazon Freevee? Details explored

The first four episodes of the spinoff series Bosch: Legacy debuted on Amazon Freevee recently, and fans have nothing but love to offer as they celebrate the return of their beloved detective. Episodes 5 and 6 are set to premiere on the streaming platform on Friday, May 13, 2022, at 5:00 pm PT/8:00 pm ET.

Bosch, an Emmy-nominated series based on the books by Michael Connelly, followed Detective Harry Bosch as he investigated criminal cases while also being on trial for the murder of a serial killer.

The spinoff series Bosch: Legacy marks the return of Harry as a private detective after retiring from the LAPD. His new journey entails new challenges, as he is now forced to work alongside his long-time arch-nemesis, defense attorney Honey Chandler. His daughter Maddie has stepped into his shoes as she works for the LAPD in Hollywood.

Scroll on to know the release date, plot, and other details of the upcoming episodes of the show.

When will Bosch: Legacy Season 1 Episodes 5 and 6 premiere on Amazon Freevee?

Bosch: Legacy Season 1 has ten episodes in total, and it stays true to the original Bosch series.

Plan B, the fifth episode of the spinoff, will premiere exclusively on Amazon Freevee on Friday, May 13, 2022, at 5:00 pm PT/8:00 pm ET. Titled Chain of Authenticity, Episode 6 will also premiere alongside Episode 5 on the same day. This pattern will be followed for the rest of the series, with two episodes releasing per week till Friday, May 27, 2022.

What to expect from the fifth and sixth episodes of Bosch: Legacy Season 1?

Episode 4, titled Horseshoes and Hand Grenades, was full of risky maneuvers. While some of them paid off, others may have invited trouble for certain characters making it difficult for them to find a way out.

The upcoming episodes will hopefully tell us what happens to Bosch, now that he has been captured by Rogers' team. It will all depend on whether Rogers sees him as the means to get out of his Russian problem, and if so, how Bosch can assist him. In the next two episodes, Bosch will at a crucial crossroad where he will have to choose between his family's necessities and the larger good.

The upcoming episodes will also be crucial for Maddie's career. If Maddie cannot get her emotions and sentiments under control, she'll have to rethink her job and the type of cop she wants to be. It seems like she will opt for specialization after completing her training program since she likes to see things through.

Don't forget to catch Episodes 5 and 6 of Bosch: Legacy exclusively on Amazon Freevee on Friday, May 13, 2022, at 5:00 pm PT/ 8:00 pm ET.

Edited by Mohini Banerjee