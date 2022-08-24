What time will Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 3 air on Paramount Plus? Release date and more details explored

Starships of Starfleet are returning for another season of Paramount+'s Star Trek: Lower Decks.

Created by Mike McMahan, the series follows the various missions and adventures of the lower deckers, a.k.a. low-ranking officers with menial jobs on the USS Cerritos, which is also one of Starfleet's least important starships. The upcoming season will see the team deal with new challenges and more.

Here's everything you need to know about the upcoming season of Star Trek: Lower Decks.

When is Season 3 of Star Trek: Lower Decks expected to air?

The third season of Star Trek: Lower Decks is set to premiere on Thursday, August 25 at 3:01 AM EST on Paramount+ and Prime Video. The series' voice stars Tawny Newsome as Beckett Mariner, Jack Quaid as Brad Boimler, Noël Wells as D'Vana Tendi, Eugene Cordero as Sam Rutherford, Dawnn Lewis as Carol Freeman, Jerry O'Connell as Jack Ransom, Fred Tatasciore as Shaxs, and Gillian Vigman as T'Ana.

The synopsis for the upcoming season reads:

"Star Trek: Lower Decks challenges the U.S.S. Cerritos ensigns in (hilarious) ways they could never imagine, starting with a shocking resolution for season two’s epic cliffhanger finale."

The guest cast includes Jonathan Frakes as William Riker, Gabrielle Ruiz as T'Lyn, Lauren Lapkus as Jennifer Sh'reyan, and J.G. Hertzler as Martok.

Recap of Season 2 finale

The second season of Star Trek: Lower Decks premiered last year on August 12 and had ten episodes. The season finale, First First Contact, was directed by Jason Zurek and written by Mike McMahan. The episode aired on October 14 and saw the Cerritos assigned to assist the USS Archimedes and Captain Sonya Gomez in a first-contact mission.

However, a solar flare caused the Archimedes to lose power and get pulled into the planet's gravity well. But the modified Cerritos stabilized the Archimedes with a tractor beam. Meanwhile, Freeman was offered a promotion that would've taken her off the Cerritos, and Mariner overheard this. Fearing abandonment, she spread the word to the senior staff, who later started bickering with Freeman.

Tendi learned that she was being removed from the Sickbay staff and was worried until Dr. T'Ana explained that she was being wasted there and would be promoted to the sciences division.

Rutherford began having trouble with his cybernetic implant, which was running out of storage space, and admitted to Billups about making triple backups of his memories of Tendi as he was unwilling to lose their friendship.

When he decided to delete his redundant memories, he saw a different memory that suggested his cybernetic implant was installed against his wishes. Later, Freeman was arrested for allegedly detonating a Varuvian bomb on Pakled Planet.

Check out the trailer for the upcoming season

The official trailer for Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 3 dropped last month, and the upcoming season is set to pick up where the cliffhanger ending of the previous season left off as the group faces an unexpected new challenge. The clip teased that the series will be connected to Deep Space Nine.

Along with the release date, Paramount+ also unveiled a new poster for the comedy's third season. The new poster gives off Star Trek: The Next Generation energy mix with a hint of Star Trek: The Motion Picture.

Star Trek: Lower Decks is an irreverent and hilarious adventure into the world of Star Trek, allowing fans to explore the franchise through its overlooked lens of humor. While live-action shows take viewers on wild space adventures through the eyes of the bridge crew, Lower Decks takes them all the way down to the bottom of the chain of command, giving them the hilarious hijinks seen exclusively by ensigns and cadets.

The upcoming season will be executively produced by creator Mike McMahan alongside Heather Kadin, Alex Kurtzman, Aaron Baiers, Katie Krentz, Rod Roddenberry, and Trevor Roth.

Watch the all-new season of Star Trek: Lower Decks on Thursday, August 25, on Paramount+ and Prime Video.

