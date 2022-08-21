What time will Power Book III: Raising Kanan Season 2 Episode 2 air on Starz? Synopsis and more explored

The second season of Power Book III: Raising Kanan seems unsettling for Raq as her relationship with Kanan is not as strong as it once was.

The series was created by Sascha Penn and is set in South Jamaica, Queens, in 1991. It revolves around Kannan Stark, a dealer, and the series features the chronicles of the early years of Kanan Stark as he gets into the drug game.

Here's everything viewers need to know about the upcoming episode of the crime drama.

When is Episode 2 of Power Book III: Raising Kanan Season 2 expected to air?

Episode 2 of Power Book III: Raising Kanan Season 2 is set to premiere on Sunday, August 21, at 9.00 p.m ET/PT on Starz and Starz app. The series stars Mekai Curtis as Kanan Stark, Patina Miller as Raq, Hailey Kilgore as Jukebox, London Brown as Marvin, Joey Bada$$ as Unique, Omar Epps as Detective Howard and Malcolm Mays as Lou-Lou as the leading cast.

The official synopsis for the upcoming episode reads:

"Raq learns she may have a snitch and tasks Marvin with confirming the rumour; Lou brings in a potential new artist, but he and Crown disagree; Kanan helps Famous sell mix tapes; Jukebox tracks down her estranged mother."

Power Book III: Raising Kanan is executively produced by Courtney A. Kemp, 50 Cent, Sasha Penn, Rob Hardy, Kevin Fox, Danielle De Jesus, Chris Salek, Mark Canton, Shana Stein, and Bart Wenrich.

Other cast members of the series include Krystal Joy as Renée Timmons, Omar Dorse as Cartier 'Duns' Fareed, Paulina Singer as a singer, Antonio Ortiz as Famous, Sistars KJ Smith as Palomar and LeToya Luckett as Kenya.

Recap of episode 1

Season 2 of Power Book III: Raising Kanan opened with Kanan in Virginia Beach where he was happy and away from all the violence and blood of New York City.

However, his mother came to take him back and it all ended. Back in NYC, Howard spent the last three months in the hospital. He claimed he didn't remember who shot him, but Shannon was skeptical.

One of Howard's doctors told her that his amnesia was surprising but not unexpected and that his case was a miracle. It was later revealed that the police officer who donated his bone marrow was now in remission.

After Shannon drove Howard back to his home, he told her that he must've gotten a second chance at life and wanted to make the best of it.

Kanan, on the other hand, returned to South Jamaica and realized that his mother now ran the neighborhood. She took over an entire floor of the apartment building they lived in and moved the entire operation off the street.

As Marvin was arrested the night Howard was shot, he was forced to attend anger management meetings. His relationship with Jukebox was nearly irreparable.

Lou-Lou was frustrated with Famous' unprofessional behavior and Raq had begun to pressure him to focus more on the drug trade, as it was a business that had a lot of scope to make money.

Lou-Lou then met Zisa and recruited her for his studio, but it was also revealed that Lou-Lou’s girlfriend, Jessica, was cheating on him with music producer Crown Camacho and wanted to move to Los Angeles.

Unique was also released from police custody after witnesses placed him elsewhere from where Howard was shot. However, he is now going to face a battle against a competitor who may be even more resourceful and ruthless than him.

Towards the end of this episode of Power Book III: Raising Kanan, Raq was seen waiting at Baisley Park, the place where Howard was shot, for none other than Howard himself. The episode was titled The More Things Change.

Check out the trailer for the upcoming episode

The official trailer for episode 2 of Power Book III: Raising Kanan Season 2 and featured tension between Kanan and Raq while Jukebox tried to find her mom. Meanwhile, Raq is also not too sure and thinks they've got a snitch. The upcoming episode is titled Mind Your Business.

Power Book III: Raising Kanan is known to explore themes of identity, violence, legacy, and also deep dives into the very pathology of the family. In an increasingly fractious world, family may often feel like the only refuge from all the divisiveness and discord.

Catch the brand new episode of Power Book III: Raising Kanan Season 2 on Sunday, August 21 on Starz and Starz app.

