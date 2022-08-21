What time will What We Do in the Shadows Season 4 episode 8 air on FX? Details explored

The vampires have returned with some new plans this week for the upcoming episode of What We Do in the Shadows Season 4.

Created by Jemaine Clement, the series is the second television show in the franchise based on the 2014 film of the same name, which was written by Clement and Taika Waititi. It follows four vampire roommates in Staten Island and how they interact with the modern world.

Here's everything you need to know about the upcoming episode of What We Do in the Shadows Season 4.

When is episode 8 of What We Do in the Shadows Season 4 expected to air?

Episode 8 of What We Do in the Shadows Season 4 is all set to premiere on Tuesday, August 23 at 10 PM (ET) on FX. It will also be available to stream on Hulu and Disney+ the next day.

The official synopsis for the episode reads:

"Guillermo needs money to begin fixing up the mansion and tries to get the credit card PIN from Baby Colin. Nadja declares the best way to make money is to open a vampire nightclub."

The series stars Kayvan Novak as Nandor the Relentless, Matt Berry as Leslie "Laszlo" Cravensworth, Harvey Guillén as Guillermo de la Cruz, Mark Proksch as Baby Colin "The Boy," and Natasia Demetriou as Nadja of Antipaxos as the leading cast.

Recap of Episode 7

The previous episode of What We Do in the Shadows Season 4, titled Pine Barrens, was directed by Kyle Newacheck and written by Sarah Naftalis. It aired on Tuesday, August 16, and saw Sean inviting Laszlo, Nandor, and Baby Colin to join him for a "guys' weekend" at his hunting cabin in the New Jersey Pine Barrens.

However, the weekend got complicated by the constant bickering between Nandor and Laszlo, where the two even got involved in a fight. But they managed to reconcile after admitting that they had both missed spending time together. Meanwhile, Sean was attacked by the Jersey Devil, but Colin distracted him by playing Bon Jovi music, allowing Laszlo and Nandor to kill it in the meantime.

On the other hand, Nadja and Guillermo planned to spend the weekend in their own ways in What We Do in the Shadows. Nadja had a girls’ night with her doll, Marwa, and the Guide, while Guillermo invited his family over for dinner. Guillermo and Nadja pretended to be a couple to prevent his family from noticing anything odd. However, things took a dangerous turn when Nadja’s presence awakened the vampire-hunting instincts in Guillermo’s relatives.

While trying to protect Nadja, Guillermo admitted that he wanted to become a vampire and confessed that he was gay. But Nadja hypnotized Guillermo’s family to forget about everything relating to the vampires, and ensured that they remembered Guillermo’s coming out, as they were fully supportive of him.

About Season 4

Season 4 of What We Do in the Shadows aired back in July and saw new faces like Affion Crockett, Fred Armisen, and Sal Vulcano join the show. Affion portrayed superstar vampire rapper Richie Suck, Fred portrayed Doctor DJ Tom Schmidt and Sal as himself.

The upcoming episode of the series, titled Go Flip Yourself, is directed by Yana Gorskaya and written by Marika Sawyer. The episode will see Guillermo make an attempt to steal Baby Colin's personal identification number while Nadja will think about opening a nightclub that caters to vampires.

Catch episode 8 of What We Do in the Shadows Season 4 on FX on Tuesday, August 23, and the next day on Hulu and Disney+.

