Echoes Episode 3 review: Why is Gina back? (Spoilers) 

It's not really a birthday party without both the birthday girls in this episode of Netflix's Echoes.

Created by Vanessa Gazy, the series follows identical twins, Leni and Gina, who have secretly swapped their lives since they were children. That is until one of the sisters goes missing and everything in their perfectly-schemed world turns into chaos.

Note: This article reflects the writer's opinions and contains spoilers.

Echoes Episode 3 recap and review: The return of Bad Gina

Episode 3 of Netflix's Echoes, titled Party, was written by Brian Yorkey. It opened with Leni calling Dylan to ask for his help after the incriminating photos she received the night before, which made her believe that Gina was angry. She asked Dylan to track her down before she did something wrong, which was validated by a flashback.

In a faded memory in Echoes, Gina was seen writing in her diary about hating being a twin and wanting Leni dead, even if she had to do it herself. After Leni learned about the diary entry, the two decided to share the diary and have no more secrets between them.

This diary later turned into their online diary entry, but clearly Leni never forgot about that betrayal.

Birthday party

On the day of the twins' birthday in the present, their father invited the entire town to the party. Meanwhile in Echoes, Leni kept up her lies about Gina's whereabouts at breakfast.

She later learned that Sheriff Floss was looking into the church fire more closely and suspected a connection between that and "Leni's" disappearance.

Leni then dressed up as Gina and met with Meg to discuss Leni. She learned that after "Leni" found out Dylan was back in town, her whole behavior changed to the point where she event threatened Meg.

Leni then dressed back as herself and visited Dylan's grandmother to ask about his location and more about the church fire.

Following the plan

In the middle of all this, Leni was called about a bank transfer that was happening that afternoon for 60k, so she raced over to the bank. When she arrived, she saw Dylan and Gina exiting the building and when she tried to chase them, they escaped in Dylan's truck. Leni then entered the bank and withdrew the money as she had Gina's ID.

While it was exciting to see the twins' reunion in Echoes, it was even more satisfying to finally understand Dylan's involvement in the entire scam. Gina and Dylan were just following the plan by playing dumb when Leni visited.

Lies and affairs

Another series of flashbacks revealed Gina and Dylan's blossoming romance alongside the odd love triangle between the twins and Jack. Gina loved Jack, but Leni wanted them to share him, and all it took was swapping clothes. The raging jealousy between the twins somehow spilled itself over into their adult lives and created a big mess.

In the present day in Echoes, Dylan arrived at the ranch and demanded his money and passports that Leni stole. However, when Leni squared up, Dylan threatened to tell Jack the entire story, a.k.a. the swapping. Meanwhile, Jack watched the argument from his window and suspected Dylan of being Leni's boyfriend.

When Jack tried to address the affair, Gina called Leni, which made the latter rush back to the hotel. Apparently, Gina had left Leni a present, they shared a diary and then texted her a photograph, threatening to tell their father the whole story if Leni did not return the money and passports.

The reunion

At the party in Echoes, Leni tried to find ways to speak with Gina privately but failed as Jack wanted to discuss the affair and Sheriff Floss wanted to chat. Later, Jack argued with Leni in front of everyone about her affair and it was then revealed that Charlie had sent them the money, who was also present at the party.

Eventually, Gina and Leni reunited in person and Gina admitted that her life was a mess, which caused her to want a fresh start. She showed Leni a memory stick containing all their online diary entries and threatened to hand it over to people. Leni then stated how it would ruin lives but Gina did not care.

Gina wanted out and only wished to save her own life, only to learn that their father was dying of his illness and only had six months to live. The two were then brought unto the house to blow out the candles from their shared birthday cake.

Swapping lives

In the past, the twins have always met up and swapped lives, however, this year Gina was on the run and Leni was being hounded by the police for a possible criminal cover-up.

In this episode, the twins finally reconnected at their birthday party where all hell broke loose. Each episode of Echoes now seems to rapidly unravel more mysteries and scandals.

Echoes is now streaming on Netflix.

