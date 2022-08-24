When will Spider-Man: No Way Home re-release in US theatres? Tickets and more details explored

The Spideys are back once again on the big screen with Spider-Man: No Way Home this September.

The film, directed by Jon Watts and written by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers, is all set to be re-released with an extended cut, titled The More Stuff Version, on Friday, September 2. Tickets for the film went on sale in the US on August 23, and the sale date for the UK is yet to be announced.

Here's everything fans need to know about the re-release.

More about Spider-Man: No Way Home re-release: Tickets and other details

Marvel Studios' Spider-Man: No Way Home revolves around Peter Parker and Dr. Stephen Strange, who use magic to make Peter's identity as Spider-Man a secret again following his public revelation at the end of Far From Home. When the spell fails the first time, the multiverse collapses, allowing visitors from other realities to enter Peter's universe.

US residents can buy tickets from AMC Theaters, Fandango, Atom Tickets, Cinemark, and MovieTickets.com. The extended cut of the film will include 11 extra minutes of footage that wasn't a part of the original film, and the announcement of the same came with a new poster featuring Tom Holland, Tobey Maguire, and Andrew Garfield in the spotlight. A 30-second trailer for the film was also released ahead of the big announcement.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is also available to stream on Hotstar, Hulu, Disney+ and HBO Max.

About the film

Spider-Man: No Way Home starred Tom Holland in his third solo film as the superhero, which also saw the return of the superheroes from previous franchises. The film introduced the concept of Marvel's multiverse, which the studio is now incorporating into its upcoming films.

The presence of villains from other universes, such as the Green Goblin, Electro, Dr. Octopus, Lizard, and Sandman, added to the excitement of viewers. The film managed to receive huge box office success as it collected over USD 1.9 billion worldwide.

The cast of Spider-Man: No Way Home featured several actors reprising their roles from non-MCU Spider-Man films directed by Sam Raimi and Marc Webb, including former Spider-Man actors Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield. The involvement of both actors was subject to wide speculation and numerous leaks, despite the efforts of Sony, Marvel, and the cast to conceal their involvement.

The synopsis of the film reads,

"With Spider-Man's identity now revealed, our friendly neighborhood web-slinger is unmasked and no longer able to separate his normal life as Peter Parker from the high stakes of being a superhero. When Peter asks for help from Doctor Strange, the stakes become even more dangerous, forcing him to discover what it truly means to be Spider-Man."

The film also starred Zendaya as Michelle "MJ" Jones-Watson, Benedict Cumberbatch as Dr. Stephen Strange, Jacob Batalon as Ned Leeds, Jon Favreau as Harold "Happy" Hogan, Jamie Foxx as Max Dillon/Electro, Willem Dafoe as Norman Osborn/Green Goblin, Alfred Molina as Otto Octavius/Doctor Octopus, Benedict Wong as Wong, Tony Revolori as Eugene "Flash" Thompson, Marisa Tomei as May Parker, Rhys Ifans as Dr. Curt Connors/Lizard, Thomas Haden Church as Flint Marko/Sandman, Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock, and Tom Hardy as Eddie Brock/Venom.

Catch the re-release and extended cut of Spider-Man: No Way Home in theaters Friday, September 2. Watch this space for more information on the release.

Edited by Babylona Bora