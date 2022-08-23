What time will She-Hulk: Attorney At Law episode 2 air on Disney +? Details explored

Things might not look so green right now for Jennifer on this week's episode of She-Hulk: Attorney At Law as she deals with being the She-Hulk. Episode 2 is set to premiere on Thursday, August 25 at 3 AM ET/12 AM PT on Disney+ and Hotstar.

Created by Jessica Gao, the series is based on Marvel Comics and follows Jennifer Walters, a lawyer specializing in cases involving superhumans, and she herself turns into She-Hulk. The upcoming episode will see Jennifer deal with the aftermath of publicly turning into a superhero.

Here's everything you need to know about the upcoming episode of She-Hulk: Attorney At Law.

Episode 2 of She-Hulk: Attorney At Law stars a galaxy of actors

The series revolves around Jennifer Walters, who lives a complicated life as an attorney in her 30s and later turns into the 6-foot-7-inch green superhero, She-Hulk.

The series stars Tatiana Maslany as Jennifer Walters/She-Hulk, Jameela Jamil as Titania, Ginger Gonzaga as Nikki Ramos, Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner/Smart Hulk, Josh Segarra as Augustus "Pug" Pugliese, Jon Bass as Todd, Renée Elise Goldsberry as Mallory Book, Tim Roth as Emil Blonsky/Abomination, Benedict Wong as Wong and Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock/Daredevil.

Additionally, Drew Matthews will portray Dennis Bukowski, Steve Coulter will portray Holden Holliway, Mark Linn-Baker will portray Morris Walters, Brandon Stanley will portray Eugene Patilio/Leap-Frog, Patty Guggenheim will portray Madisynn, and Rhys Coiro will portray Donny Blaze.

Recap of Episode 1

The previous episode of She-Hulk: Attorney At Law, titled A Normal Amount of Rage, was directed by Kat Coiro and written by Jessica Gao. The episode aired on Thursday, August 18, and featured lawyer Jennifer Walters telling viewers about an incident that occurred a few months earlier. It was when she and her cousin, Bruce Banner, were intercepted by a Sakaaran spaceship and crashed their car.

While trying to get Bruce to safety, Jennifer was cross-contaminated by his blood which caused her to transform into a Hulk. She was later taken to Bruce's secret laboratory in Mexico, where he explained the genetic condition to her and offered to help her control her powers.

Although she could handle Bruce's training regimen effortlessly, she expressed her displeasure over becoming a superhero and abandoning her everyday life. She attempted to leave but was stopped by Bruce, and the two got into a fight. Bruce then accepted Jennifer's wishes and bid her farewell.

In the present day, a court case Jennifer was involved in got interrupted by a woman violently bursting through a wall. As a result, Jennifer transformed and easily defeated her.

More about the series

The official trailer for She-Hulk: Attorney At Law dropped last month, and the series is the last in Phase Four of MCU. It will release in weekly installments, with a total of nine episodes, and the upcoming episode will be 22 minutes and 53 seconds long.

Episode 2 will be directed by Kat Coiro and written by Jessica Gao. Viewers expect Jennifer to struggle in her professional life as she publicly transformed in the previous episode. Titania's sudden arrival in the courtroom might also be the week's focus, and viewers may hear more about the sudden appearance of a Sakaar spaceship.

She-Hulk: Attorney At Law is executively produced by Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, Kat Coiro, and Jessica Gao, alongside Melissa Hunter as a producer.

Stream episode 2 of She-Hulk: Attorney At Law on Thursday, August 25, on Disney+ and Hotstar.

Edited by Sayati Das