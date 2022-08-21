What time will Animal Kingdom Season 6 Episode 12 air on TNT? Release date, plot and more explored

On this week's episode of Animal Kingdom Season 6, which is set to air on Sunday, August 21, at 9 pm ET/8 pm CT, the Cody Boys will carry out a big plan, which involves breaking someone out of prison.

Developed by Jonathan Lisco, the series is based on the 2010 Australian film of the same name by David Michôd. Animal Kingdom revolves around Joshua "J" Cody, who moves in with his estranged grandmother, Janine "Smurf" Cody, who leads a criminal family enterprise with the aid of her four sons.

Here's everything viewers need to know about the upcoming episode of the crime drama series, Animal Kingdom Season 6.

When will Episode 12 of Animal Kingdom Season 6

air?

Episode 12 of Animal Kingdom Season 6 is set to air on Sunday, August 21, at 9 pm ET/8 pm CT on TNT. It will also be available to stream on Netflix.

The official synopsis for the upcoming episode reads:

"Pope offers information on a cold case in exchange for a prison transfer; Deran says goodbye to the bar; J makes plans with Penny and Craig chooses Renn and Nick; Smurf learns Julia has been dishonest."

The series stars Leila George as Janine "Smurf" Cody, Shawn Hatosy as Andrew "Pope" Cody, Finn Cole as Joshua "J" Cody, Ben Robson as Craig Cody, and Jake Weary as Deran Cody in the lead cast.

Jasper Polish as Julia, Darren Mann as Baz, Kevin Csolak as Andrew, Stevie Lynn Jones as Penny, Leila George as Janine, Rigo Sanchez as Manny, and Jon Beavers as Jake Dunmore appear as recurring characters in Animal Kingdom.

Recap of Animal Kingdom Season 6 Episode 11

The previous episode of Animal Kingdom Season 6, titled Hit and Run, was directed by Sherwin Shilati and written by Matt Kester. It aired on Sunday, August 14 and followed Andrew staking out a bank to rob with Baz. Instead of just focusing on the job at hand, Catherine’s boyfriend called his "brother" for leaving flowers in her car and told him not to be a weirdo. Pope argued that Cath deserved better than a serial cheater like Baz.

The actual robbery went south and Baz had to make his getaway solo, leaving Pope to get busted and sent up the river. In a flashback, he expressed no remorse for getting caught by Julia while screwing another girl.

Smurf’s only daughter confided in her twin brother, who assured her that she deserved better and then Pope kissed Julia. Breaking down, poor Andrew cried and said that he knew she didn’t think there was anything wrong with him but there was.

A drug-induced vision of Baz visited Pope in seclusion and forbade him from bearing the blame for Catherine's murder. Baz left Pope to get popped and asked to make a phone call.

Deran, on the other hand, paid off Billy for intel and a contact to help bust Pope out of jail. While Craig made plans to relocate to Singapore, Deran charted a course for Indonesia. Deran had intended to take Pope with him until he decided where he wanted to be.

Having informed Noah about J, Penny agreed to be his kept woman. As Craig and Deran marveled at how much work J had done, setting up and now liquidating their assets, J acted as if he would screw them over.

Check out the trailer for the upcoming episode

The official trailer for episode 12 of Season 6 of the show, titled Exodus, featured J paying a visit to Pope in prison.

It is possible that the Cody Boys are seemingly now planning a prison break involving Andrew. They have some plans to break him out, and Pope himself appears to be more willing to be released than he was previously. The vision of Baz behind bars inspired him and helped him see that.

Watch Episode 12 of Animal Kingdom Season 6 on TNT as well as Netflix on Sunday, August 21.

