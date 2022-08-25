Me Time cast list: Kevin Hart, Mark Wahlberg, Regina Hall and others to star in Netflix

Comedians Kevin Hart, Mark Wahlberg and Regina Hall have assembled for the comedy film of the year on Netflix's Me Time.

Directed and written by John Hamburg, the film revolves around a stay-at-home dad, Sonny, who takes a week to himself. However, his plans are upturned by his old friend Huck and his cross-country birthday party.

Me Time: Trailer, synopsis, and ensemble cast

Netflix's Me Time is all set to premiere on Friday, August 26 at 12 am PT/3 am ET.

The official trailer for the film dropped last month and featured Wahlberg as Huck and Hart as Sonny. The trailer had Huck tell Sonny that he had trapped the latter in the middle of the desert with a bunch of 20-somethings and nowhere to take care of business but a pile of plastic buckets.

Soon Sonny is seen duking it out with a hostile mother mountain lion and hitting the flocks of birds above the Grand Canyon in a wingsuit.

The official synopsis for Me Time reads:

"With his family away, a stay-at-home dad enjoys his first me-time in years by reconnecting with an old friend for a wild weekend that may upend his life."

The comedy film is produced by John Hamburg, Kevin Hart and Bryan Smiley.

Here's a look at the cast of Me Time.

Kevin Hart as Sonny Fisher

American stand-up comedian and actor Kevin Hart is best known for his work in movies like Undeclared, Paper Soldiers, Scary Movie 3, Soul Plane and Think Like a Man. He was also a part of the Grudge Match, Ride Along, About Last Night, and Central Intelligence.

Hart was also a part of films like The Secret Life of Pets franchise, Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie and the Jumanji film franchise, and Night School and the series Real Husbands of Hollywood among several other projects.

He is mostly and originally known as a stand-up comedian, has released several well-received comedy albums and won several stand-up comedy competitions. Some of his stand-up albums include I'm a Grown Little Man, Laugh at My Pain, Let Me Explain, and What Now?

Hart will be seen portraying the role of Sonny Fisher in the comedy film, Me Time.

Mark Wahlberg as Huck

Mark Wahlberg is an American actor, producer, businessman and former rapper. He is best known for his work on Planet of the Apes, The Italian Job, The Departed, the Ted and the Transformers films as well as The Fighter, among other projects.

He has received multiple accolades, including a BAFTA Award. He has also had nominations for two Academy Awards, three Golden Globe Awards, nine Primetime Emmy Awards, and three Screen Actors Guild Awards. As a rapper, he has released albums like Renaissance Man, Boogie Nights, Music for the People, Fear and You Gotta Believe in the 90s.

Wahlberg will be seen portraying the role of Huck in the upcoming Netflix film, Me Time.

Regina Hall as Maya Fisher

Actress Regina Hall is best known for her work in the Scary Movie film series, Law & Order: LA, The Best Man films, The Hate U Give, Little, Support the Girls, Black Monday, Ally McBeal, Girls Trip and several other projects. For her role in Support the Girls, she received critical acclaim and became the first African American to win the New York Film Critics Circle Award for Best Actress.

Hall will be seen portraying the role of Maya Fisher in the comedy film, Me Time.

Jimmy O. Yang as Stan Berman

Jimmy O. Yang is a Hong Kong-born American actor, stand-up comedian, and writer. He is best known for his work in Silicon Valley, Space Force, Love Hard, Things You Shouldn't Say Past Midnight, The Internship, Crazy Rich Asians, New Girl and American Dad! among several other projects.

Yang will be seen portraying the role of Stan Berman in the upcoming Netflix film, Me Time.

Other cast members of the film include Luis Gerardo Méndez as Armando Zavala, Andrew Santino as Alan Geller, John Amos as Gil, Anna Maria Horsford as Connie and Seal as himself.

Stream Me Time on Netflix from Friday, August 26.

