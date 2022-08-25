5 best Mark Wahlberg movies to watch while you wait for Netflix's Me Time

Mark Wahlberg's upcoming Netflix film Me Time, has generated considerable excitement among fans of the actor as well as those of Kevin Hart, who also stars in the film. Me Time is a comedy that follows a stay-at-home dad, played by Mark Wahlberg, who, upon finding some free time, decides to meet a friend and have some fun, shortly before things take an unexpected turn for the two of them.

The film is all set to be released on Netflix on August 26, 2022.

Mark Wahlberg boasts a diverse spread of films in terms of genre. Starting with smaller roles in Rennaisance Man and The Basketball Diaries, Wahlberg has grown to become one of the most sought-after actors in Hollywood. His most recent film, Father Stu, has Wahlberg playing the lead role.The biographical drama is also produced by him.

Among his many films, here are five that truly stand out and define his filmography.

Five must-watch Mark Wahlberg films

1) The Italian Job (2003)

The Italian Job (Image via Amazon)

This immensely popular and critically acclaimed film had set the standards for the perfect heist film for decades to come. A seemingly flawless but inevitably failing plan, betrayal from a group member, and exciting action are all part of this film and have become popular tropes that have been used in heist films and the crime genre ever since. The Italian Job is still known to be one of Wahlberg's best films.

The plot develops around a revenge story as it follows Charlie and John, who after being betrayed by a team member on a heist, decide to seek vengeance through another well-planned heist. While the film doesn't propagate any overt political messages and isn't enormously philosophical, it is an enjoyable experience and a must-watch for fans of crime and action.

Geek Vibes Nation @GeekVibesNation On This Date in Film History with GVN: May 30



The Italian Job (2003)



Starring: Mark Wahlberg, Charlize Theron, Edward Norton, Jason Statham, Seth Green, Mos Def and Donald Sutherland



Directed by F. Gary Gray



Box Office $176 million On This Date in Film History with GVN: May 30The Italian Job (2003)Starring: Mark Wahlberg, Charlize Theron, Edward Norton, Jason Statham, Seth Green, Mos Def and Donald SutherlandDirected by F. Gary GrayBox Office $176 million https://t.co/HP6WtAYg3X

2) The Departed (2006)

A still from The Departed (Image via IMDB)

Mark Wahlberg is one of the many stars who featured in this beloved Martin Scorcese directorial. Wahlberg shines alongside Leonardo DiCaprio, Matt Damon, and Jack Nicholson, with everyone putting forward stunning and powerful performances. This crime thriller is a remake of Internal Affairs, a Hong Kong film, and is also loosely inspired by the Boston Winter Hill Gang.

The ensemble cast and brilliant performances make The Departed one of the best films in Mark Wahlberg's filmography. Following the typical trope of a gangster film, The Departed tells the story of two rival gangsters who are both constantly attacking each other to keep attention away from themselves. The involvement of an Irish gang and gripping crime scenes make things more interesting.

The film was widely appreciated and loved by critics too. It remains a classic in the filmography of everyone involved in its making.

3) Ted (2012)

Aaron Cathcart @cathcartaaron44 Watching Ted fight Mark Wahlberg is hilarious Watching Ted fight Mark Wahlberg is hilarious https://t.co/JWiHX4hZuw

For anyone stranger to Mark Wahlberg's earlier films, Me Time isn't his first comedy. His incredible comic timing and ability to fit into any genre is effortlessly revealed in Ted, a movie that soon grew into a comedy film franchise. Ted was warmly received by audiences across the world and was the biggest box office hit in the year of its release. The film also went on to become the second-highest grossing R-rated comedy film ever made.

Wahlberg, in Ted, plays the role of John Bennet, a man based in Boston whose childhood wish to bring his teddy bear to life came true, although things didn't go exactly as planned. A fun watch, Ted is a light film with its heart in the right place. Its popular appeal prompted the release of a sequel after the first part became a pop culture phenomenon in the United States.

4) The Other Guys (2010)

The Other Guys (Image via IMDB)

The Other Guys is yet another action-comedy that features cop characters and stars Mark Wahlberg alongside Will Ferrel. This movie too has quite an ensemble cast that includes Dwayne Johnson, Eva Mendes, and Samuel L. Jackson in central roles. With that kind of talent and actors with great comic timing, The Other Guys is sure to get some laughs out of you.

The film, that follows two cops who are forced to cooperate with each other and expose a criminal capitalist as part of an assignment in the NYPD, also has a fair bit of action and suspense. Although the suspense doesn't always outsmart the audience and is consistent with the comedy, all the elements come together to create a fun watch. The writing is commendable and manages to bring the stars together as naturally as possible.

5) Patriots Day (2016)

Patriots Day (Image via IMDB)

Patriots Day features Mark Wahlberg making some pretty impressive action moves as he plays an FBI agent in the midst of a bomb scare. The film is well-made and the stunts are executed to brilliance. It is a clear crime thriller and follows a plot that is high on the stakes and can keep the audience hooked. Gripping performances and powerful writing make the film stand out from similar films in the genre.

When bombs are planted during the Boston Marathon, an FBI agent takes the help of the police force to minimize damage and diffuse explosives. The movie is still loved by cinephiles and fans of the action genre. Mark Wahlberg was also accompanied by Michelle Monaghan and J. K. Simmons, among others on screen, to make the film a thrilling watch.

Brian Alexander @jesus_incarnate Last week my fiancé took me to watch ‘Sayap Sayap Patah’ an Indonesian film about “cops”. The whole two hours I compared this film with a cop film I love ‘Patriots Day’ the one with Mark Walhberg. Last week my fiancé took me to watch ‘Sayap Sayap Patah’ an Indonesian film about “cops”. The whole two hours I compared this film with a cop film I love ‘Patriots Day’ the one with Mark Walhberg. https://t.co/s6oUl0JSsm

It would be interesting to see Mark Wahlberg, with his comic timing, and Kevin Hart, who is a comic by profession, come together for Me Time. Me Time releases on Netflix on August 26, 2022.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Susrita Das