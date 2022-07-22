The Rock reacts to getting slapped hard by co-star in a viral trend

The Rock has responded to Kevin Hart after being slapped for the Tortilla Challenge.

Dwayne Johnson has become a household name ever since he transitioned from pro wrestling to Hollywood. While he has won multiple awards for his roles, it seems like he can't get through a particular challenge.

During the promotion for their upcoming movie DC League of Super-Pets, the wrestling legend and his co-star, Kevin Hart, participated in the viral Tortilla Challenge.

The video showed Hart slapping Dwayne twice after winning Rock, Paper, Scissors. However, The Rock still won the challenge when his co-star accidentally spat the water out of his mouth while laughing.

In response to the now-viral video, the former WWE Champion took to Twitter and jokingly insulted the actor. He shared that it was Kevin's "dream do come true moment."

"Look how hard this as**ole slaps me with his tortilla 😂👋🏾 This is @KevinHart4real’s Cinderella dreams do come true moment. Good Lord this was fun though. #DCSuperPets," The Rock wrote.

The Rock's response to Kevin Hart

DC League of Super-Pets is an animated movie that follows the super dogs Krypto (Dwayne Johnson) and Ace (Kevin Hart).

They will also be joined by the likes of Keanu Reeves, Vanessa Bayer, John Krasinski, and more. The movie will be out in theaters on July 29, 2022.

The Rock and Kevin Hart's interaction left a lot of people laughing

The chemistry between the two actors started with their movie Central Intelligence in 2016. Since then, the duo has gone on to make several other movies together and would always leave the audience laughing.

This was the same case for the video. After the reply was sent out, many people expressed how the moment amused them. They even commented on how much they enjoy having the pair together:

Michelehimmelman @Michelehimmelm1 @TheRock @KevinHart4real So freakin funny. I laughed out loud the whole time. @TheRock @KevinHart4real So freakin funny. I laughed out loud the whole time.

Meanwhile, some fans then took note of Hart's reaction and shared that it looked like he was waiting for the moment:

It looks like the pairing of the two actors is not just limited to them during their movies but also outside of work.

What do you think about Johnson and Kevin Hart's friendship? Leave your thoughts in the comments section below!

