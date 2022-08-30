What time will American Horror Stories Season 2 Episode 7 air on Hulu? Details explored

Get ready for yet another bone-chilling episode this week in Hulu's American Horror Stories Season 2.

Created by Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk for FX on Hulu, the series revolves around each episode being a different horror story. It is known for various installments like creepy asylums, covens of witches, a traveling freak show, a haunted hotel, and the apocalypse itself.

The brand new episode of American Horror Stories Season 2 will be released on Thursday, September 1, 2022, on Hulu and Disney+ at 3 am (ET)/12 am (PT). Here's everything viewers need to know about the penultimate episode of the horror series.

When is Episode 7 of American Horror Stories Season 2 expected to air?

Episode 7 of American Horror Stories Season 2 is set to premiere on Thursday, September 1 at 3 am ET/12 am PT on Hulu and Disney+. The upcoming episode is titled Necro and is written by Crystal Liu. It is expected to be around 44 minutes long, which is within the run-time for the season.

The series is executively produced by Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, Alexis Martin Woodall, John J. Gray, Loni Peristere, and Manny Coto. Season 2 will consist of eight episodes, with this week's episode serving as the series' penultimate episode.

Returning cast members from the parent show include Matt Bomer, Celia Finkelstein, Naomi Grossman, John Carroll Lynch, Charles Melton, Billie Lourd, Chad James Buchanan, Cody Fern, Dylan McDermott, Jamie Brewer, Denis O'Hare, Matt Lasky, and many more.

Recap of episode 6

The previous episode of American Horror Stories Season 2, titled Facelift, was directed by Marcus Stokes and written by Manny Coto. It aired on Thursday, August 25 and starred Judith Light, Rebecca Dayan, Britt Lower, Todd Waring and Cornelia Guest.

The episode was about Virginia Mellon, a woman in her late fifties who wishes to look younger. Her acquaintance refers her to Dr. Enid Perle, an anti-aging specialist. Virginia faces excruciating pain and is plagued by demonic visions as she recovers.

Virginia dismisses her stepdaughter Fay's concerns about her doctor and travels to Perle's private lodge to recuperate. Fay decides to accompany Virginia to the lodge, but is apprehended and sedated by security. When Perle takes off Virginia's bandages, she is taken aback by her new disfigured porcine face.

It turns out that Perle and her staff are members of a cult that worships beauty, and Virginia was to be their annual ritual sacrifice to the deity Étain. They let Virginia loose on the lodge grounds, giving her a chance to flee if she crossed the stream. However, she is pursued and killed by cult members along the way, including Cassie. Perle then informs Fay, who is in tears, that her birth mother was one of Étain's followers.

Later, a confident Fay returns to university with the cult's signature butterfly tattoo. She recognizes a young man as another member of the cult and then the two walk together to their destination.

Check out the trailer for the upcoming episode

In the upcoming episode of American Horror Stories Season 2, viewers can expect more of the show's trademark graphic content. Based on the title, fans believe the episode may be about necrophilia.

Because the series is an anthology, the main cast changes from episode to episode. American Horror Stories is a spinoff of Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk's award-winning hit anthology series American Horror Story.

Stream the brand new episode of American Horror Stories Season 2 on Thursday, September 1, on Hulu and Disney+ at 3 am (ET)/12 am (PT).

Edited by Vinay Agrawal