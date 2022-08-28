What time will Power Book III: Raising Kanan Season 2 Episode 3 air on Starz? Synopsis and more explored

More surprises are coming Kanan's way, even if he does not like them, in Episode 3 of Power Book III: Raising Kanan. This week's episode is set to premiere on Sunday, August 28, at 9:00 pm ET/PT.

The series is created by Sascha Penn and is set in South Jamaica, Queens, in 1991 and revolves around Kanan Stark, a dealer, and his early years of getting into the drug game.

Here's everything viewers need to know about the upcoming episode of Power Book III: Raising Kanan.

Power Book III: Raising Kanan Season 2: All that you need to know

Episode 3 of Power Book III: Raising Kanan Season 2 is set to premiere on Starz and the Starz app. The series is executively produced by Courtney A. Kemp, 50 Cent, Sasha Penn, Rob Hardy, Kevin Fox, Danielle De Jesus, Chris Salek, Mark Canton, Shana Stein, and Bart Wenrich.

The official synopsis for the episode titled Sleeping Dogs reads:

" A surprise encounter with Howard leaves Kanan speechless; Raquel tries to settle in new territory, but while investigating a missing business associate with her money, she comes face to face with an old adversary."

Power Book III: Raising Kanan stars Mekai Curtis as Kanan Stark, Patina Miller as Raq, Hailey Kilgore as Jukebox, London Brown as Marvin, Joey Bada$$ as Unique, Omar Epps as Detective Howard, and Malcolm Mays as Lou-Lou as the leading cast.

Recap of Episode 2

The previous episode of Power Book III: Raising Kanan Season 2, titled Mind Your Business, was directed by Eif Rivera and written by Santa Sierra. It aired on Sunday, August 21 and featured Howard meeting up with Raq for the first time since he was shot. He repeated to Raq the same thing he had told others, that he was determined to be a better man as he had gotten a second chance in life.

This time, however, it sounded genuine, maybe because this was the woman who tried to have him killed by their son. It turned out that the entire amnesia thing was a lie. He remembered everything that happened that day, including that Kanan had shot him. He explained to Raq that he had no intention of turning in their son to the authorities. Instead, he wanted to get to know him.

Howard told Raq that she had all this time to tell their son about his biological father, but she didn’t. Now, he will do it himself. He had even come to the meeting prepared, with paternity test results supporting his claims. At the same time, with Crown Camacho’s help, Jessica landed a job in Los Angeles and said goodbye to South Jamaica.

Meanwhile, Jessica and Famous’ mother, had run out of patience with her son and kicked him out of her home. He and Kanan tried to hawk his mixtapes but ended up getting accosted by the police. Kanan’s inner demon briefly surfaced during the encounter, but he managed to suppress it again.

After the rats started to shred her money, Raq decided to invest in a high-end home. She also stayed true to her expansion plans and recruited former members of Unique’s crew. As for Unique himself, he no longer had any friends in the neighborhood. His "brothers" had switched sides and his former supplier had no desire for a conflict with Raq, and even the mother of his partner insulted him for not earning money.

Despite Camacho's objections, Lou Lou entered into a one-album deal for Zisa with Cartier "Duns" Fareed. Marvin was forced to attend anger management meetings. Furthermore, when Nicole’s mother met with the new captain and demanded action against Burke, he defended his subordinate officer.

However, once Nicole’s mother was gone, the captain exploded angrily, telling Burke that she shouldn’t have gotten involved in the mess. Despite this, Burke later met up with Jukebox and gave her information about her biological mother.

Check out the trailer for the upcoming episode

The official trailer for episode 3 of Power Book III: Raising Kanan Season 2 featured a surprise encounter between Howard and Kanan which left the latter speechless, and as Raquel tried to settle in, she met with an old adversary.

Power Book III: Raising Kanan Season 2 premieres on Starz and the Starz app on Sunday, August 28.

