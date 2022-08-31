What time will It Couldn't Happen Here Season 2 Episode 1 air on Sundance TV? Release date, plot and more about the true crime show

Hilarie Burton Morgan has returned as the harbinger of justice. She is slated to take on cases in a new season of It Couldn't Happen Here, all set to premiere on Thursday, September 1 at 10 pm EST on SundanceTV, with the first two episodes streaming on AMC+.

Directed by Po Kutchins, the series revolves around dedicated small-town community member and popular actress Hilarie Burton Morgan. She visits different small towns to highlight the unique ways through which crime impacts rural communities and their judicial systems.

Here's everything viewers need to know about the upcoming season of the true crime show.

Season 2 of It Couldn't Happen Here is expected to pack a punch

Episode 1 of It Couldn't Happen Here Season 2 is set to air on SundanceTV, with the first two episodes streaming on AMC+. It will also be available to stream on Apple TV+ and Prime Video. The series is hosted by Hilarie Burton Morgan, popularly known for her role as Peyton Sawyer in One Tree Hill.

The synopsis for the series reads:

"Hilarie Burton Morgan puts a spotlight on murder cases from small towns across America."

This season of the series will continue to explore the impact of crime stories in small towns and, specifically, cases where doubts about verdicts still exist. The actress will dig deeper into eight new cases in the upcoming episodes.

SundanceTV's It Couldn't Happen Here highlights the personal stories of those impacted by crime while also touching on the issues of the law and order system.

In an interview with ET, actress Hilarie Burton Morgan shared:

"I came into this show representing the everyman. I didn't go to law school, I'm not a journalist. I'm just some lady that has a lot of questions. I live in a small town myself, and so it's my job to represent other small-town citizens who have questions about the way their judicial system is working. And I was astounded by the level of misconduct and corruption in the judicial system."

She further explained:

"We have encountered more disbarred lawyers and judges who have been taken off the bench. I think I didn't understand how frequent that was and how commonplace it was. And how, even after those people are taken out of positions of power, the cases that they played a part in are not reexamined. And so what we're left with are a number of innocent people in prison, but also, a lot of guilty people out there walking the street."

Hilarie and the team behind It Couldn't Happen Here have also set up a resource guide online via Twitter for those interested in learning more about the cases covered on the show. Hilarie said:

"What we would love is for people to follow our social media so that they can have a landing page just to find all those resources. We want to make it as easy as possible for everybody."

Check out the trailer for the upcoming season

The official trailer for Season 2 of It Couldn't Happen Here dropped earlier this month and featured snippets of Hilarie sitting down with families of people wrongly convicted for crimes. The actress was also seen shedding light on the importance of giving voice to the powerless.

The series is executively produced by Robert Friedman, Liz Yale Marsh, Hilarie Burton Morgan, Liz DeCesare, Meg Mortimer, Po Kutchins, and Mike Powers. It is produced by Bungalow Media + Entertainment.

Catch the all new season of It Couldn't Happen Here from Thursday, September 1, on SundanceTV, AMC+, Apple TV+, and Prime Video.

