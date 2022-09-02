New Amsterdam Season 5 : Max Goodwin X Helen Sharpe's relationship, release date and everything we know so far

NBC's popular medical drama, New Amsterdam, is all set to return for one last time this month and it's hard to keep calm.

Created by David Schulner, the series is inspired by Dr. Eric Manheimer’s memoir Twelve Patients: Life and Death at Bellevue Hospital and his 15 years as medical director at the hospital.

New Amsterdam follows Dr. Max Goodwin as he becomes the medical director of one of the United States' oldest public hospitals, aiming to reform the neglected facility by tearing up its bureaucracy and providing exceptional care to patients.

Here's everything viewers need to know about the final season of the NBC drama.

When is Season 5 of New Amsterdam expected to air?

Season 5 of New Amsterdam is set to premiere on Tuesday, September 20 at 10 pm ET on Peacock and NBC. The cast for the upcoming season includes Ryan as Dr. Max Goodwin, Janet Montgomery as Lauren Bloom, Jocko Sims as Floyd Reynolds, and Tyler Labine as Iggy Frome along with newbie Sandra Mae Frank as Dr. Elizabeth Wilder.

The synopsis for the upcoming season of New Amsterdam reads:

"Max and the team will forge ahead with optimism and a renewed commitment to their own lives— reaching for more joy and forging deeper connections with the people they love."

This will be the fifth and final season of the series and will have a total of 13 episodes. It will also be the first season to not feature Freema Agyeman as Helen Sharpe since she left the series.

Recap of Season 4 finale

The season finale of New Amsterdam, titled I'll Be Your Shelter, was directed by Michael Slovis alongside David Schulner and Erika Green Swafford as writers. The episode aired on Tuesday, May 24 and began with Helen remarking about underpacking as her suitcase closed too easily, while Max informed her that the botanical garden was all set for their nuptials.

However, a Category 4 storm that was predicted to hit the Carolinas changed course for New York. Max’s frantic text messages to Helen about her flight went unanswered and there was no flight record either on his tracking app.

When the hurricane finally passed, Max got a message from Helen the next morning.

Meanwhile, Reynolds suggested the hospital rooftop as an alternate location for the wedding as the botanical garden was a no-go. Max left Helen a voicemail about how it was perfect for them since as it was where they met and fell in love. As Max was standing in his suit, surrounded by their friends, he got a call from Helen and she was still in London.

Meanwhile, Iggy recalled the night he and Martin first met and questioned why he chose him. Martin said he thought Iggy was cute, but Iggy wasn't buying it and argued that Martin was drawn to broken birds that need to be saved and that’s what he saw across the bar.

Martin was angry that Iggy’s go-to move was to always play the victim and he appeared to have no intention of changing.

So when no one wanted to lead the hospital’s emergency response to the storm, Iggy took on the role to prove himself capable. However, the hurricane knocked out an ICU window, causing Iggy to take staff and patients to a stairwell to shelter, but they started fainting from carbon monoxide poisoning, followed by a light fixture collapsing into a pool of water, trapping them all in a hallway.

Iggy managed to turn off the backup generator and get everyone to safety. The next day, Iggy told his husband that the only thing holding him back during the crisis was Martin’s voice in his head. Martin responded that he should move out then.

After working together to help a s*x trafficking victim, Lauren made a decision about her and Leyla’s future. Their relationship started with money, and it was in everything they did and it tainted everything. So Lauren instructed Leyla to take over her apartment until she got her visa, but she could not live there with her.

The surgeon was on his way to confront his dad when the hurricane hit, and it trapped them and a wounded resident in his dad’s apartment building. It seemed as if Floyd’s father had been keeping up with his medical career, but even after helping his son push a woman’s rib back inside her, he rejected Floyd’s request for answers.

However, not all hope was lost as he asked Floyd to call him with recommendations for a shoulder doctor.

More about the series

In the upcoming season of New Amsterdam, viewers can expect Dr. Frome to deal with the mess he made with his marriage to Martin. Dr. Reynolds will continue to figure out his relationship with his father, Horace.

The hospital’s newest doctor, Elizabeth Wilder, will continue to build on her firm foundation as a critical member of the staff as well as a vital friend and confidante. Dr. Bloom’s will figure out her complicated relationship with her estranged sister, Vanessa.

Ever since Freema Agyeman's exit, the future of New Amsterdam has become uncertain, but in an interview with TV Insider, producer Peter Horton shared:

"The right thing at the wrong time ceases to be the right thing anymore. This is a theme Max will have to wrestle with in his relentless longing for Helen, as he strives to keep himself, Luna, and New Amsterdam on track."

New Amsterdam is executively produced by David Schulner and Peter Horton, along with David Foster, Aaron Ginsburg, and Shaun Cassidy.

Watch this space for more updates on the final season of New Amsterdam. Stream the previous seasons on Peacock.

