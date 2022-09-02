What time will House of the Dragon season 1 episode 3 air on HBO? Release date across all time zones explored

Things are about to get a whole lot messier in the upcoming episode of HBO Max's House of the Dragon after Aegon II is born.

Created by Ryan Condal and George R. R. Martin, the series is based on the A Song of Ice and Fire novels by Martin and portrays the beginning of the end of House Targaryen. It also captures the great war of succession, known as the "Dance of the Dragons," which took place after a son was born at King Viserys I Targaryen's house.

Read on to find out more about the upcoming episode of the fantasy drama, House of the Dragon and its release date.

When is Episode 3 of House of the Dragon season 1

expected to air?

Episode 3 of House of the Dragon season 1 is set to premiere on Sunday, September 4 in the US and Monday, September 5 in the UK at 9 pm ET/PT on HBO Max and Hotstar.

Release times for other time zones for the upcoming episode of House of the Dragon are as follows:

US Central Time Zone - 8pm - September 4

US Mountain Time Zone - 7pm - September 4

US Western Time Zone - 6pm - September 4

Alaska Daylight Time - 5pm - September 4

Hawaii-Aleutian Standard Time - 3pm - September 4

Brasilia Standard Time - 10pm - September 4

India Standard Time - 6:30am - September 5

Eastern European Time - 4am - September 5

Central European Time - 3am - September 5

British Summer Time - 2am - September 5

Western European Time - 2am - September 5

New Zealand Standard Time - 1pm - September 5

The series stars Paddy Considine as King Viserys Targaryen, Olivia Cooke as Alicent Hightower, Emma D’Arcy/ Milly Alcock as Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen, and Matt Smith as Prince Daemon Targaryen.

It is executively produced by Miguel Sapochnik, Ryan Condal, George R. R. Martin, Ron Schmidt, Jocelyn Diaz, Sara Hess, and Vince Gerardis.

Recap of episode 2 of House of the Dragon season 1

The previous episode of House of the Dragon, titled The Rogue Prince, was directed by Greg Yaitanes and written by Ryan Condal. It aired on Sunday, August 28, and was set six months after Rhaenyra was named the heir. The episode saw Daemon occupy Dragonstone while getting support from the loyal City Watch guards.

Meanwhile, Prince-Admiral Craghas Drahar, known as the Crab Feeder, menaced the Stepstones at the Triarchy's behest. Rhaenyra's suggestion to show force against Daemon was dismissed, and she was instead relegated to appointing a new Kingsguard knight. Ignoring suggestions, she chose Ser Criston, who had actual battle experience.

On the other hand, Ser Otto's daughter, Lady Alicent Hightower, continued to meet privately with Viserys. She urged him and Rhaenyra to discuss Aemma's death and him possibly remarrying.

Lord Corlys and his wife, Rhaenys, proposed that Viserys unite their houses through marriage with their twelve-year-old daughter, Laena Velaryon. The Small Council learned that Daemon stole a dragon egg and intended to marry his mistress Mysaria as a second wife. Ser Otto went on to retrieve the egg, with Rhaenyra following with her dragon, Syrax.

She forced Daemon to reveal he was lying before returning the egg to King's Landing herself. Viserys announced he was to wed Lady Alicent, which angered Rhaenyra as well as Lord Corlys, who then sought Daemon out to propose an alliance.

Check out the trailer for the upcoming episode

HBO’s preview for the upcoming episode of House of the Dragon, titled Second of His Name, reveals that King Viserys and Alicent will successfully produce a male heir. Otto Hightower will tell Rhaenyra that Aegon will become king, meaning Viserys’ succession will get messier.

Rhaenyra’s relationship with her father will continue to strain as King Viserys can be seen shouting at her over the subject of marriage. Unsurprisingly, Rhaenyra will not want to abide by tradition by taking a husband, and in doing so, she’ll start acting out in response to all the changes in her life and family.

The preview for House of the Dragon episode 3 also suggests that Daemon and Corlys’ fight against Crab Feeder may prove more difficult than they had anticipated as the last bit of the footage showed a dragon attacking the enemy’s men.

Stream episode 3 of House of the Dragon on HBO Max and Hotstar on Sunday, September 4 and Monday, September 5 respectively. The previous two episodes and the sequel to the series are also available to stream on the platforms.

Edited by Susrita Das