What time will In The Dark Season 4 Episode 13 (series finale) air on The CW? Release date, plot, and more explored

Things haven't looked up since Max's death on CW's In The Dark Season 4 as Murphy wants revenge.

Created by Corinne Kingsbury, In The Dark follows Murphy and her friends Jess and Tyson. One day, Murphy goes out to walk her dog and accidentally finds Tyson’s dead body. However, before the cops arrive, the dead body disappears. She decided to investigate her friend Tyson’s death by herself while also managing her daily life.

Episode 13 of In The Dark Season 4 is all set to premiere on Monday, September 5 at 9 pm ET/8 pm CT on The CW.

Here's everything viewers need to know about the series finale of In The Dark.

Everything you need to know about In the Dark Season 4 Episode 13 (series finale)

The preview for the upcoming episode of In The Dark Season 4, titled Please Shine Down on Me, was released earlier this week. In the series finale of In The Dark, viewers can expect to see Murphy coping with the grief, but with the motivation to get even while Felix helps her find other ways to do so than turning to violence.

The official synopsis for the upcoming episode reads:

"Murphy (Perry Mattfeld) copes by distracting herself with a new motivation: getting even. Felix (Morgan Krantz) attempts to help her find other ways to deal with her emotions, but like anything with Murphy, it’s an uphill battle. Josh (Theo Bhat) is smug as he slowly puts together how the night unfolded, until he realized that it’s not over yet."

In The Dark stars Perry Mattfeld, Rich Sommer, Brooke Markham, Casey Deidrick, Keston John, Morgan Krantz, Thamela Mpumlwana, Derek Webster, Kathleen York, Theodore Bhat, and Matt Murray. It is executively produced by Ben Stiller, Corinne Kingsbury, Jackie Cohn, Michael Showalter, Nicky Weinstock, John Weber, Frank Siracusa, and Andrea Raffaghello.

The episode is directed by Ryan McFaul and written by Corinne Kingsbury.

Recap of Episode 12

The previous episode of In The Dark Season 4, titled Going Up, was directed by Malakai and written by Yael Zinkow and Jeannine Renshaw. It aired on Monday, August 29, and saw Max and Murphy talk about getting married. Later, Felix and Leslie showed up to help Murphy and Max get ready for the event. Darnell and Sarah finally made up.

Josh started piecing things together and looked at the bank routing information to see where the money was coming from with the drug deal so he could use it to track down where Murphy was. He figured out that it was James McKay. McKay wanted Murphy in the room because she was blind and couldn't ID him. He also wanted to pick up where he left off with her.

Others looked to get into the security room, and Max used his position to trick the janitor into letting him in. They went in and pulled up the security footage from the room Murphy was in. Gene and Sarah were staking out Trey. He was suspicious when Darnell wasn't there and the cops rolled in and busted Trey. Josh called the hotel where McKay was and spoke to him.

He told McKay who Murphy was and what she was up to. McKay then confronted Murphy and started choking her, so Felix and Max went to get her. Max and the doorman fought and Felix subdued him. Max then came in and beat up McKay. Max ushered Murphy to the elevator. McKay came out, grabbed the guard's gun, shot at Max before the doors closed and was shocked by his actions.

Murphy was relieved that they were in the elevator until she realized that Max got shot in the torso. He was rushed to the hospital and was taken in for surgery. They told Murphy that Max died as the bullet damaged his pulmonary artery. Felix took Murphy to see Max and say goodbye at the end of episode 12 of In The Dark.

In an interview with TVLine, series creator Corinne Kingsbury spoke about the future of In The Dark after the series finale. She shared:

"We actually hadn’t gotten picked up as we were writing at the end of the season, and we knew there was a possibility we wouldn’t get a Season 5, so we wrote and shot two endings — one with a cliffhanger, and one that wraps up our series in a satisfying way. I think the fans will be happy with our ending. It feels pretty perfect to me."

Catch the series finale of In The Dark Season 4 on The CW on Monday, September 5 at 9 pm ET. Stream it on the CW app and CW's website after the broadcast.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Somava