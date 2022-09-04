Love's Portrait full cast list: Aubrey Reynolds, Richard McWilliams, and others star in Hallmark Movies & Mysteries (HMM) film

A portrait that leads to love, is what Hallmark Movies & Mysteries' upcoming film, Love's Portrait, is all about.

Directed and written by John Lyde alongside Brittany Wiscombe, who also serves as a writer, the film revolves around a museum curator, Lily, who finds a painting that looks identical to her and searches for its painter in Ireland. There, a charming man, Williams, helps her with her search and also makes her fall in love again.

HMM's Love's Portrait is all set to premiere on Sunday, September 4 at 9 pm ET/PT. The trailer for the film dropped last month and featured Lily discovering a painting that looked just like her, so she sets out on a mission to find out where the painting came from and who painted it.

She travels to Ireland and meets brother-sister duo William and Saoirse, who run the post office. They offer their help, but William and Lily fall in love, unaware of the truth.

The official synopsis for the upcoming film reads:

"It follows Lily, a museum curator who discovers a painting that looks just like her. She goes to find where the painting came from and who painted it."

Viewers will be able to watch the film again on Tuesday, September 6 at 7 pm ET, Thursday, September 8 at 9 pm ET and Sunday, September 11 at 3 pm ET. The film will be two hours long.

Here's a look at the cast of the upcoming rom-com.

Aubrey Reynolds as Lily

American actress Aubrey Reynolds is best known for her work in Christmas Tree Lane, Hot Chocolate Holiday, Secrets in the Snow, A Deadly Grudge, Deadly Sugar Daddy, Frenzy Snatchers, DC’S Legends of Tomorrow, Perry Mason, and Time Freak.

She will be seen portraying the role of Lily in Hallmark Movies & Mysteries' Love's Portrait.

Richard McWilliams as William

Richard McWilliams is an Irish actor best known for Fair City, Vikings, Deadly Buzz, Dawn of the Dragonslayer and SAGA: Curse of the Shadow and an original play, Two of a Kind.

He will be seen portraying Williams in Love's Portrait.

Kathryn McKiernan as Saoirse

Irish actress Kathryn McKiernan is also a television presenter, actor, musician and singer. She presented The Den on RTÉ (Ireland National Broadcaster) from 2005-2010 and has worked in the entertainment industry for over 20 years both on-screen, on stage and behind the scenes.

Besides this, she is also a writer and researcher with vast production experience spanning entertainment, live daytime, and children's programming. She has appeared in various television commercials and campaigns with major brands including Barry's Tea, Bord Gáis, AIG/GAA and has recently been cast as a voiceover artist for a children's animated screenplay.

She will be seen portraying the role of Saoirse in Hallmark Movies & Mysteries' Love's Portrait.

Other cast members of the film include Tamari Dunbar as Michelle, Jessi Melton as Kate, Jazmine Shaw as Jo Jo, Siobhan Shanahan as Cara, Gerry Herbert as Jonathan O’Brien, Geraldine McComish as Dierdre and Brooke Grossinger as Pamela.

The film is from Candlelight Media Group and Silver Peak Productions. AJC Pennyworth, Elisa Jan and Brian Brough are serving as executive producers alongside Brian Brough and John Lyde as producers. Love's Portrait was filmed in Ireland.

Watch Love's Portrait on Sunday, September 4, on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries.

Edited by Prem Deshpande