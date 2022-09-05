Recipes for Love and Murder cast list: Outlander actor Maria Doyle Kennedy and others star in Acorn TV series

Investigating crimes in South Africa is recipe advice columnist Tannie Maria on Acorn TV's Recipes for Love and Murder.

Directed by Christiaan Olwagen and Karen Jeynes, the show is based on best-selling novels by Sally Andrew. It will follow recipe advice columnist Tannie Maria and her colleague and journalist Jessie September, who turn into investigators when a woman who was seeking advice about an abusive husband is found dead.

Recipes for Love and Murder: Trailer, synopsis, and ensemble cast

Recipes for Love and Murder is all set to premiere on Monday, September 5 on Acorn TV. Two episodes will be released weekly as the series is a 10-episode show. It is written by Annie Griffin, Karen Jeynes and Sally Andrew.

The summary for the series reads:

"Tannie Maria sees food as medicine for the body and heart. She envies romance as much as she enjoys cooking and eating. But it's death that shakes up Tannie Maria's life, when one of the correspondents to her column is brutally murdered."

The official trailer for Recipes for Love and Murder released last month and featured Tannie Maria returning to South Africa ten years after her husband died. She now offers advice and pens down recipes in the local gazette in the South African region of The Karoo.

However, her life took an eventful turn when a woman named Martine wrote to Maria about her abusive husband who was found dead. She then decided to join forces with journalist Jessie September to help solve the murder and catch the killer before they claimed more victims.

Here's a look at the cast of Acorn TV's Recipes for Love and Murder.

Maria Doyle Kennedy as Tannie Maria

Irish singer and actress Maria Doyle Kennedy is best known for her work in Father Ted, The Tudors, Downton Abbey, Orphan Black, Outlander, The Commitments, The Matchmaker, The General, Miss Julie, Tara Road, The Conjuring 2, Byzantium and several other projects. As a singer, she has released 10 solo studio albums.

Doyle Kennedy will be seen portraying the role of Tannie Maria (Maria Purvis) in Acorn TV's upcoming series, Recipes for Love and Murder.

Tony Kgoroge as Khaya Meyer

Tony Kgoroge is a South African actor best known for his work in Invictus, Imbewu: The Seed, Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom, The First Grader, Hijack Stories, Lord of War, The Bird Can’t Fly, Blood Diamond and several more.

He will be seen portraying the role of Khaya Meyer in Recipes for Love and Murder.

Kylie Fisher as Jessie September

South African actress Kylie Fisher is a drama graduate from the University of Cape Town. She has appeared in series like Raised by Wolves, Herb & Moon, Office Invasion, A Crime to Remember and Last Week Tonight. She is also well known for her appearances in television commercials for OK Foods and Pick 'n Pay.

Fisher will be seen portraying the role of Jessie September in Acorn TV's upcoming series Recipes for Love and Murder.

Other cast members of the series include Elton Landrew as Piet Kasin, Alan Committie as Cornel Van Wyk, Grant Swanby as Marius Rabie, Daneel Van Der Walt as Ann Pretorius, Anele Matoti as Franck, Robyn Scott as Aileen McKlintlock, Lee Duru as Grace Zihlangu, Jennifer Steyn as Hattie Wilson and Arno Greeff as Regardt Snyman.

It will also star Khadija Heeger as Charlene September, Bennie Fourie as Dirk Burger, Kazi Khuboni as Georgie, Terence Bridgett as Doep, Rolanda Marais as Candice (Candy) Webster and Richard Wright-Firth as Gordon McClintock.

Catch Recipes for Love and Murder on Acorn TV from Monday, September 5.

Edited by Adelle Fernandes