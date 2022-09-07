What time will American Gigolo episode 1 air on Showtime? Release date, trailer and more details about the show

One of the most iconic films of the '80s is being reimagined in Showtime's American Gigolo, which stars Jon Bernthal and is slated to release on Friday, September 9, at 9 PM ET/PT.

Developed by David Hollander, the 2022 adaptation takes place 15 years after Julian Kaye's wrongful arrest and conviction, where he struggles to find his place in the modern-day Los Angeles s*x industry. The series follows Kaye as he navigates through his complicated relationships and attempts to reconnect with his ex-lover Michelle Stratton, his troubled mother, and the people who put a knife in his back and sent him to prison.

Here's everything viewers need to know about Showtime's upcoming crime drama.

All we know about American Gigolo: Release date, cast, crew and more

Showtime's American Gigolo is all set to premiere on Friday, September 9, at 9 PM ET/PT. The series stars Jon Bernthal as Julian Kaye, Gabriel LaBelle as young Julian Kaye, Gretchen Mol as Michelle, Rosie O'Donnell as Detective Sunday, Lizzie Brocheré as Isabelle, and Leland Orser as Richard Stratton alongside Wayne Brady as Lorenzo and Laura Liguori as Elizabeth Shannon House as the recurring cast.

The official synopsis for the series reads:

"Follows Julian Kaye after his wrongful conviction release following 15 years in prison as he struggles to find his footing in the modern-day Los Angeles s*x industry and navigates his complicated relationships."

American Gigolo is executively produced by David Hollander, Jerry Bruckheimer, Jonathan Littman, and KristieAnne Reed, alongside Jon Bernthal as producer.

More about American Gigolo: Trailer and what inspired the series

The official trailer for American Gigolo dropped in July and offered a glimpse into Julian Kaye’s quest to find the person responsible for his 15-year incarceration. It also teased the character’s rekindled affair with Michelle, whose husband is potentially the one who framed him.

The series was given a 10-episode series order back in June and will be available to stream on Showtime, with new episodes being released on a weekly basis. Showtime's American Gigolo television remake is largely based on the 1980 film, which saw actor Richard Gere play the role of Julian Kaye, a Los Angeles callboy who lives an extravagant life as a high-paying prostitute.

Kaye had it all: the Giorgio Armani suits, the Mercedes, and a steady clientele of wealthy, older women looking for a good time until he was wrongfully accused of a murder he did not commit and no one was willing to assist him in proving his innocence, except for the frustrated politician's wife and non-paying bedmate Michelle Stratton.

The 1980 film was directed by Paul Schrader and inspired by European art cinema. Schrader blended the steamier side of s*x with the dangers of affluence in the crime drama flick. The film is a slick portrayal of a pleasure-seeking, emotionally disengaged individual soaking in Los Angeles’ high life with almost no regard for the consequences, only to find himself unintentionally entangled in one.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, producer Jerry Bruckheimer stated the following upon partnering with Paramount to reinvent the 1980 movie:

"With its signature noir aesthetic, American Gigolo has remained a deeply entertaining, psychological thriller and I’m thrilled to partner with [Paramount CEO] Brad [Grey] and [Paramount TV president] Amy [Powell] on remaking it into a television series."

Watch American Gigolo on Showtime on Friday, September 9.

